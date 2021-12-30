Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Michael Owen is a Liverpool legend whether some fans would admit it or not.

While the Englishman might not get the best of receptions when he returns to Anfield, there's no escaping the fact that he's one of the most lethal goalscorers to ever play for the legendary club.

With 158 goals in only 297 games for the Reds, Owen won two League Cups, the FA Cup, UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield across eight bountiful years in the first team.

Michael Owen at Liverpool

Oh, and that's not mentioning the fact that Owen is only one of two Premier League players to have won the Ballon d'Or, which is no mean feat when Cristiano Ronaldo is the other man in question.

Admittedly, his reputation amongst Kopites was greatly soured by his move to Manchester United in 2009, but that doesn't tarnish those early memories of his extraordinary goalscoring beyond repair.

Besides, those early years in particular where Owen wasn't constantly sullied by injury problems were electric to watch as he lit up defences with his storming pace and finishing in behind.

Owen's ruthless goalscoring

You knew from the moment that Owen broke past the back-line and went clean through on the goalkeeper in the famous red jersey that an emphatic finish into the net was simply inevitable.

Ok, actually, scratch the 'emphatic' part of that because Owen - like any great goalscorer - also had scrappy goals in his repertoire, doing anything and everything to get the ball across the line.

And that was certainly apparent when the classic Owen one-on-one finish for Liverpool was flipped on its head during a Premier League clash with West Ham United in the 2002/03 season.

Owen scoring the 'slowest goal ever'

That's because the future Real Madrid 'Galactico' scored what has amusingly been labelled on YouTube as the 'slowest goal ever' and we wouldn't be surprised if that was actually the case.

Besides, the hilarious footage of Owen scuffing a pea roller past David James and gently towards goal at 2mph is nothing short of remarkable when you consider that it actually found the net.

With the shot taking a head-scratching four seconds to cross the line after leaving Owen's boot, be sure to enjoy what must go down as one of the strangest Premier League goals ever right here:

What a hit, son, what a hit.

Comedy gold

It really does feel like a comedy sketch when the camera slowly zooms in on the ball crawling towards goal with each second where a defender doesn't arrive feeling stranger and stranger.

And by the time Christian Dailly does actually appear on the scene to try and hook the shot away, the comedy gold truly ensues because we have no idea how he didn't actually manage to clear it.

From whichever angle you look at it, Owen's 'slowest goal ever' really does make for one of the funniest strikes in Premier League history and one that might never be repeated on the same stage.

Owen might have been one of the fastest players in English football history, but it goes to show that sometimes slow and steady really does win the race.

