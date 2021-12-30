AEW:AEW Women's Championship match confirmed for Battle Of The Belts TNT special.

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The recent edition of Dynamite saw the first match confirmed for the January 8th AEW TNT special, Battle Of The Belts.

It was confirmed that the highly anticipated AEW Women's Championship match between the dominant champion, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D, and the inaugural champion Riho.



Riho emerged back into the title picture after it was discovered at ALL OUT in the casino battle royale that Riho was never actually eliminated due to her not going over the top rope but under the bottom rope.



Fast forward to the Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage Riho went one on one with Baker and if she was to pick up the victory then she would earn an AEW Women's Championship match. The match concluded with Riho picking up a rollup victory shocking Baker who looked unbeatable for the majority of her current 214 days title reign.





Riho knows what it is like to be AEW Women's World Champion therefore this is Bakers toughest challenge in the era of D.M.D.

Baker alongside Team D.M.D has taken over the AEW women's division, defeating AEW's best in Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida, Tay Conti, and the list goes on.

Riho knows what it is like to be AEW Women's World Champion, having held the AEW Women's Championship for 133 days and plans on adding a second, longer reign to her accolades .



Riho's victory over Baker gives her the edge going into the bout especially with her not only beating Britt but also defeating Jamie Hayter, who had an ever-impressive run in the TBS Women's Championship Tournament.



With this being the first Championship match confirmed for the Battle Of The Belts special, the rest of the card will take shape between this Friday's Rampage and next Wednesday's Dynamite.



You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

News Now - Sport News