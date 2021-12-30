Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We are approaching the end of 2021, and what a rollercoaster of a year it's been for WWE.

The promotion started things off in the ThunderDome, with fans still unable to attend shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WrestleMania 37 in April was a bright spark, with WWE permitting fans into Raymond James Stadium for the first time since March 2020.

Things properly kicked off for WWE in July, with the company resuming its pre-COVID touring schedule, and they haven't looked back since.

This year has featured some jaw-dropping matches, breath-taking moments and incredible feuds, and we thought we'd take the time to look back on the very best of them.

So join us as we run you through GiveMeSport's WWE End of Year awards, as we look at who has really excelled for the company this year.

Match of the Year - Edge vs. Seth Rollins - Hell in a Cell - WWE Crown Jewel

GiveMeSport has awarded WWE's Match of the Year to the classic between Edge and Seth Rollins from WWE Crown Jewel.

The match was brutal and befitting of the Hell in a Cell structure - something that is always welcomed from WWE fans.

Capping off what was a fantastic feud over the summer, Edge and Seth Rollins left everything out there in Saudi Arabia, opening the pay-per-view in a fantastic way.

MVP of the Year - Sheamus

Sheamus is arguably on the best run of his career right now, regularly putting on high-quality matches on either TV or pay-per-view.

Whenever called upon, be it for his intense matches with Drew McIntyre or later on during his time as United States Champion, Sheamus regularly delivered on TV every single week.

His work over the last year, or even two years for that latter, have earned Sheamus the moniker of Mr Consistent, and the Irishman deserves to be applauded for that.

Moment of the Year - John Cena return - WWE Money in the Bank

Very rare is it that a moment that has been heavily rumoured and reported goes down as well as John Cena's return at Money in the Bank.

WWE's first pay-per-view with a full crowd in 16 months, the Money in the Bank pay-per-view was a celebration of the fans.

The show ended with John Cena confronting Roman Reigns, and the pop when the Hollywood megastar comes out, if you haven't heard it already, is absolutely enormous.

The moment sent the fans home incredibly happy, perhaps more than any other in 2021, and with this being the first show back with fans, that's what was important.

Rivalry of the Year - Edge vs. Seth Rollins

The feud between Seth Rollins and Edge, in the eyes of GiveMeSport, as the feud in WWE in 2021.

The rivlarly was one that fans wanted to see as soon as Edge returned, dating back to when Rollins attacked the WWE Hall of Famer back in 2014.

The feud made sense, with Edge explaining how Rollins was exactly the kind of person he was several years ago, and the matches were great.

The three matches, which took place at SummerSlam, SmackDown in Madison Square Garden in September and WWE Crown Jewel, highlighted what was a well-worked feud from both men.

Breakout Star of the Year - Damian Priest

When talking about the Breakout Star of the Year in WWE, it's hard to look based Damian Priest.

The former NXT star has gone from strength to strength since arriving on the main roster in January 2021, becoming one of the most protected guys on the WWE roster.

Priest has won just shy of 90% of his matches in WWE this calendar year, and has yet to be pinned in singles competition on the main roster.

While many people will look to Bron Breakker for WWE's breakout star, it's hard to ignore just how protected Damian Priest has been, and how he's established himself as one of WWE's top stars.

Pay-Per-View of the Year - WWE Money in the Bank

What a show this was.

For one evening, WWE made us all feel normal again at Money in the Bank, with the pay-per-view having the first full audience for a special show in over 16 months.

The in-ring action was top tier too, with the two Money in the Bank ladder matches being fantastic, and Edge and Roman Reigns delivering in the main event.

The show closed off with the aforementioned return of John Cena, capping off what was a fantastic night of wrestling.

NXT Wrestler of the Year - WALTER

It's strange that the NXT wrestler of the year is one who has hardly wrestled, but since is the impact of WALTER.

WALTER has only had four matches across NXT and NXT UK this year, but three of them were legitimately fantastic.

Rampage Brown vs. WALTER was a fantastic NXT UK Championship match, which only is spoken about more because of the fact it happened on NXT UK.

WALTER's title defences against Ilja Dragunov and Tommaso Ciampa are two of the best wrestling matches you'll see all year, firmly cementing the Austrian as one of the best in the world.

Men's Wrestler of the Year - Roman Reigns

Who else was going to end up as WWE's best male wrestler of the year?

Roman Reigns has been Universal Champion for the entirety of 2021, not being pinned or submitted during that time.

'The Tribal Chief' has put on classics with the likes of Edge, Daniel Bryan John Cena, Kevin Owens and Brock Lesnar, firmly cementing himself as WWE's top guy.

However, it was his WrestleMania 37 main event win over Edge and Daniel Bryan that really cemented Reigns as 'The Man', putting him as the runaway winner for this award.

Women's and Overall Wrestler of the Year - Bianca Belair

The best women's wrestler of the year is undoubtedly Bianca Belair, and GiveMeSport has also given her the award for the best overall wrestler of 2021 too.

Bianca Belair started the year by winning the women's Royal Rumble in January, a fantastic moment that set her up for a great 2021.

Belair also become the winner of the first singles match between two women in the main event of WrestleMania when she beat Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Putting on classics with the likes of Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, Belair has become the first woman to feel on-par with the Four Horsewomen in WWE.

A fantastic year for Belair, who will be hoping for more of the same come 2022.

