There are certain ways that you can improve your ability in Call of Duty: Warzone - and slide cancelling is one of them.

Not only is being quickest to the trigger going to get you those all-important kills to secure victory in Pacific, but also the way that you move and navigate around will also stop you from getting killed.

Sometimes, the way a player is controlled goes somewhat under the radar, with many players prioritising attack over defence and could be the downfall for many gamers.

Thankfully, the art of slide cancelling could give you the edge in-game and can confuse enemies if performed correctly.

However, it's not as easy as we may have put it here and it will take a certain amount of practice to pull the slide cancel off correctly.

No matter, however. Scroll down to find out exactly how to slide cancel in Call of Duty: Warzone.

How To Slide Cancel in Warzone

Slide cancelling is essentially an in-game mechanic that allows players to get around the map a lot faster than normal sprinting does, and essentially makes you more of an unorthodox target during a firefight.

This will be so important in Pacific due to the various terrain changes that the map has and will be particularly useful in these kinds of scenarios where you are either changing location or find yourself exposed to enemy snipers or long-distance shooters.

Here is how you slide cancel in Warzone:

Change Stance/Slide buttons to a setting you are comfortable with (PC only)

Double-tap your Tactical Sprint button

Immediately press Change Stance/Slide

Quickly hit crouch again to stand up.

This may take a bit of getting used to in terms of nailing the timing. But once you've done that, you will quickly become a slippery eel as far as enemies are concerned, and you will make yourself far more of a challenge to hit cleanly from range.

It's really that simple and it doesn't matter which operator you are using, this works just the same for all.

Let us know how you got on slide cancelling and whether it has, or hasn't, transformed the way that you play Warzone.

