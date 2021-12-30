Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The year of 2021 is nearly over and it's one Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior will never, ever forget.

After a tough start to life in the Spanish capital, the young winger has blossomed into a world-class operator.

In 2021/22, Vinicius has been on fire for Real Madrid, netting 12 goals and contributing nine assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.

He's one of the first names on Carlo Ancelotti's team sheet these days and his sparkling form on the pitch of late has seen him rewarded with a shiny new market value of £90 million.

That's up from £45 million at the start of the year, making him the player with the third-highest valuation increase since January 1st, 2021 following Transfermarkt's final update before 2022.

So who's ahead of Vinicius? Well the answer to that question and many others can be discovered in our list below of the 30 players whose market value has grown the most throughout the whole of 2021.

Let's begin...

30. Ivan Toney (Brentford) | +£19.80m

Market value: £28.80m

Percentage increase: 220%

29. Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) | +£19.80m

Market value: £29.70m

Percentage increase: 200%

28. Raphinha (Leeds United) | +£19.80m

Market value: £36.00m

Percentage increase: 122.2%

27. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) | +£19.80m

Market value: £49.50m

Percentage increase: 66.7%

26. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) | +£19.80m

Market value: £63.00m

Percentage increase: 45.8%

25. Aurélien Tchouaméni (AS Monaco) | +£21.60m

Market value: £36.00m

Percentage increase: 150%

24. Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) | +£21.60m

Market value: £54.00m

Percentage increase: 66.7%

23. Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid) | +£22.50m

Market value: £36.00m

Percentage increase: 166.7%

22. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) | +£22.50m

Market value: £58.50m

Percentage increase: 62.5%

21. Phil Foden (Manchester City) | +£22.50m

Market value: £76.50m

Percentage increase: 41.7%

20. Karim Adeyemi (Red Bull Salzburg) | +£23.40m

Market value: £31.50m

Percentage increase: 288.9%

19. Luis Diaz (FC Porto) | +£24.30m

Market value: £36.00m

Percentage increase: 207.7%

18. Yeremy Pino (Villarreal) | +£24.75m

Market value: £27.00m

Percentage increase: 1100%

17. Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain) | +£25.20m

Market value: £36.00m

Percentage increase: 233.3%

16. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) | +£25.20m

Market value: £36.00m

Percentage increase: 233.3%

15. Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan) | +£25.20m

Market value: £40.50m

Percentage increase: 164.7%

14. Pedro Goncalves (Sporting Lisbon) + £27.00m

Market value: £34.20m

Percentage increase: 375%

13. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) | +£27.00m

Market value: £36.00m

Percentage increase: 300%

12. Amine Gouiri (Nice) | +£27.00m

Market value: £40.50m

Percentage increase: 200%

11. Mason Mount (Chelsea) | +£27.00m

Market value: £67.50m

Percentage increase: 66.7%

10. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) | +£27.00m

Market value: £72.00m

Percentage increase: 60%

9. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) | +£31.77m

Market value: £34.20m

Percentage increase: 1307.4%

8. Gavi (Barcelona) | +£36.00m

Market value: £36.00m

Percentage increase: -

7. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) | +£40.50m

Market value: £49.50m

Percentage increase: 450%

6. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) | +£41.40m

Market value: £63.00m

Percentage increase: 191.7%

5. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) | +£43.20m

Market value: £67.50m

Percentage increase: 177.8%

4. Pedri (Barcelona) | +£45.00m

Market value: £72.00m

Percentage increase: 166.7%

3. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) | +£45.00m

Market value: £90.00m

Percentage increase: 100%

2. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) | +£45.00m

Market value: £135.00m

Percentage increase: 50%

1. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) | +£48.60m

Market value: £63.00m

Percentage increase: 337.5%

What a year it's been for Vlahovic! The Serbian striker has scored goals for fun in Serie A and is unsurprisingly on the radar of nearly every member of Europe's elite.

Arsenal hero Smith Rowe is the Premier League player whose value has increased the most, the forward just pipping fellow England colleagues Grealish and Mount to that accolade.

Gavi's meteoric rise to superstardom is further highlighted by the fact that he didn't even have a value at the start of the year, but is now worth an eye-catching £36 million. Not bad for a 17-year-old...

