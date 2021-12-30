Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 New Cars: What Vehicles are Being Added?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 update is just around the corner and gamers are keen to know what new cards will be added to the hugely exciting racing sim.

The fifth mainline addition to the series has had a great start to life following the game's release in November 2021 - with many praising the visual aspects of it's Mexican map and glorious looking vehicles in-game.

On the Xbox Series X, Forza 5 scored an impressive 92 on Metacritic and a user score of 8.6, one of the best grades of the year by far.

That being said, Playground Games, the developers of Forza 5, are refusing to rest on their laurels and are looking to provide some new fresh and exciting content with their Series 3 update which is arriving imminently.

With this, comes new cars that players can get behind the wheel of, and will be eager to find out exactly what models will be made available in this update.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 New Cars

The great news is that new vehicles will be available on Forza Horizon 5 as part of it's Series 3. But question is, how can I drive these cars?

Playground bring out limited-time events that gamers can complete online. These events will need to be completed as part of a set car class.

Be sure to make sure you have cars from all classes to complete the challenges. Make sure you complete the unique challenges as they unlock new cars.

Audi TT RS

Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38

Jaguar XJ13

Donkervoort D8 GTO

Toyota Celica SSI

Ford Mustang Mach 1

Jaguar XK RS GT

Vauxhall Lotus Carlton

Jaguar XJ220 S TWR

Ferrari FXX-K Evo

Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37

Zenvo TS1

As you can see, there are some tasty models listed above and we cannot wait to get behind the wheel of some of these beasts.

However, this can only be done once the challenges are completed. So once Series 3 goes live, be sure not to waste anytime and ensure the limited time events are done as soon as possible.

