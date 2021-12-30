West Brom transfer news: Ismael may get chance to bring 24-goal star back to Hawthorns

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former West Brom midfielder Carlton Palmer reckons that signing Dwight Gayle on loan could be an option for the Baggies in January.

The 32-year-old enjoyed a successful spell on loan at the Hawthorns in 2018-2019, and Palmer believes that a return to the West Midlands could be on the cards.

What's the latest news with Gayle?

It's been a testing few months for the striker, who was given a new contract by Newcastle last summer but has hardly had a look in since putting pen to paper.

Gayle has been an unused substitute on 14 occasions in the Premier League this season, playing just 27 minutes of top-flight football.

He did play for the first time under Eddie Howe late on against Manchester United on Monday, but his situation doesn't appear likely to improve in the coming weeks despite Callum Wilson hobbling off in the 1-1 draw.

When Wilson spent time out injured earlier in the season, Gayle was continuously overlooked and has recently been linked with a return to West Brom on loan.

During his previous stint, he scored an impressive 24 goals in 41 appearances, which stands as the best goalscoring return of his career.

With West Brom struggling for goals under Valerien Ismael, Palmer reckons that a reunion with the Hawthorns outfit is a possibility for Gayle next month.

What did Palmer say about Gayle?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "West Brom will need something in the transfer window, whether they let him go out on loan, assuming Newcastle can do good business and get their targets in, they may let him go out on loan from January until the end of the season, that might be an option."

Why do West Brom need to sign a striker?

Despite their inconsistent form of late, epitomised by picking up just one point from games against Barnsley and Derby of late, West Brom are just four points off the automatic promotion places.

But Ismael's side have scored the fewest goals in the top-five (30) and have failed to find the net in eight of their 24 Championship matches, proving exactly how desperate they are for a striker.

Journalist Joseph Masi recently revealed that West Brom are moving heaven and earth to try and sign American striker Daryl Dike, who enjoyed a fine spell on loan with Barnsley last term, scoring nine goals from January onwards.

But Gayle would now appear a serious option, too. If the Baggies sign either of those, it'll give their top-two hopes a serious boost.

