Newcastle transfer news: Fresh update on Kieran Trippier price-tag ahead of Magpies deal

Newcastle United journalist Liam Kennedy insists the club will not have to pay as much as £30m to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

The club have been heavily linked with a move to sign the England international in the January transfer window but he will not cost as much as is being reported.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

The Magpies have been in poor form recently but they did record a creditable draw with Manchester United over the festive period.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw with Ralf Rangnick’s men and remain without a victory in the Premier League.

However, they are seemingly poised to spend in January in a bid to climb out of trouble at the bottom end of the table.

Trippier has been linked with a big-money move to the club, with reports suggesting he would cost as much as £30m at the turn of the year.

The right-back has been a key player during his time at Atletico, making 85 appearances in total and winning La Liga last season, laying on 11 assists into the bargain.

The England international could well return to the Premier League in the winter window, after spending time with both Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur, but Kennedy insists he will not cost all that much.

What has he said?

The journalist told GiveMeSport: "I've seen some £30 million fees suggested. My understanding is it's considerably less than that. I don't believe it's 30, it's closer to 20, that's my understanding."

Is that good value?

For sure.

If Newcastle are paying under £30m, they’re getting a real bargain.

Trippier is one of the most effective right-backs in Europe when it comes to getting up and down the flank and crossing the ball.

He is in the top one per cent of right-backs in Europe’s top five leagues for progressive passes, per fbref, while he is in the top 13% for passes attempted.

He is also surprisingly excellent in the air, winning 2.32 aerial duels per game, which places him in the top seven per cent of his peers.

Trippier is an exceptional option for Newcastle and an undoubted upgrade on both Javier Manquillo and Emil Krafth in the position, especially given the money they now have.

Eddie Howe clearly believes that the defence needs strengthening, given that the club have conceded the most goals in the league thus far this campaign.

