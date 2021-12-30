Rangers team news: 24 y/o who barely started under Gerrard tipped to thrive with GVB

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers winger Scott Wright could play a key role under new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, according to journalist Chris Jack.

The 24-year-old only arrived at Ibrox back in February after departing boyhood club Aberdeen in a £200,000 deal, but has had a relatively slow start to life in Glasgow.

What is Wright’s current situation?

Last term, Wright made just two starts for the Gers in all competitions and only nine altogether during Steven Gerrard's reign, but was beginning to establish himself in the first-team squad in the current campaign under the tutelage of his former manager.

However, he’s found game time hard to come by once again since van Bronckhorst’s arrival, featuring from the off on just two occasions throughout the Dutchman’s short tenure.

But Wright has impressed in recent weeks. He transformed the game after coming on as a half-time substitute against Dundee United, with his manager stating his arrival gave Rangers more ‘depth and speed on the flanks’.

He was rewarded for his eye-catching display against the Tangerines with a rare start when St. Mirren came to visit next time out, and the youngster repaid van Bronckhorst’s faith by firing in just his fourth goal of the campaign.

With the 46-year-old head coach favouring either a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3 formation that relies heavily on wingers for width and attacking intent out wide, Wright could have a pivotal role to play under the new boss.

And Jack certainly believes the former Scotland Under-21 international has the potential to be a perfect fit for the Glasgow giants for the foreseeable future.

What has Jack said about Wright?

After being asked if he believes Wright contains the attributes to succeed under the style that Van Bronckhorst demands, the Glasgow Times reporter was definitive in his answer.

Jack told GiveMeSport: “Definitely, in terms of being a bit quicker, being quite direct, being a head up on the ball - ‘I'm only heading in one direction’ - type of forward.”

How well has Wright been playing?

Since moving to Rangers 18 months ago, Wright has faced fierce competition for a regular starting berth with the likes of Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi often ahead of him in the pecking order.

Nevertheless, he has recorded five goals and two assists in 34 appearances for the reigning Scottish champions, and his underlying numbers are also very respectable.

Wright has averaged 1.4 shots per league game this term, 1.1 key passes and 1.2 dribbles, as per WhoScored, illustrating his ability to be a crucial cog in Van Bronckhorst’s setup.

