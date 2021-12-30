Newcastle transfer news: Fresh claim emerges over £80m Magpies triple-swoop

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United would instantly improve their backline if they complete a triple swoop for Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier and Lucas Digne, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Magpies, along with bottom club Norwich City, have the worst defensive record in the Premier League and the upcoming transfer window will provide head coach Eddie Howe with the chance to bolster his options.

What's the latest news involving Botman, Trippier and Digne?

Newcastle became the richest club in world football thanks to a £305million takeover led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund in October, so they can afford to splash the cash next month.

According to The Guardian, 21-year-old central defender Botman has been listed as a priority signing.

The report suggests the Magpies may have to part with as much as £40million in order to prise him away from Ligue 1 champions Lille.

It appears Trippier is likely to become the first signing since Howe's appointment as head coach last month, with it being claimed that talks have reached an advanced stage over the Atletico Madrid right-back and his arrival could be confirmed as soon as next week.

Newcastle are reportedly willing to offer Trippier a deal worth £150,000-per-week, which would make him the highest earner in the club's history.

But Atletico boss Diego Simeone will only sanction Trippier's sale if the La Liga champions secure a £15million fee and line up a replacement full-back.

The Sun, meanwhile, have revealed that Everton left-back Digne, 28, is also on the Tyneside club's radar.

The report suggests the 43-cap France international could be allowed to leave Goodison Park for £25million.

What has Keith Downie said about the trio?

Downie reckons Botman, Trippier and Digne would give Newcastle defensive stability and immediately improve their chances of staving off relegation.

The Sky Sports reporter particularly believes Botman's arrival at St James' Park would pay off massively.

When asked about the possibility of the Lille man heading to Tyneside, Downie told GIVEMESPORT: "I think that would be a great signing if they could get him in.

"If they were to get Trippier, Digne or both on either side, you would have to say that defence is suddenly looking better already."

Why would the trio be impressive signings?

Botman played a significant role as Lille beat Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title last season, starting all but one clash en route to clinching silverware.

Trippier has also come into the current campaign having enjoyed success last term, lifting the La Liga crown with current employers Atletico.

While Digne has not won silverware since heading to Everton, he got his hands on prestigious trophies while on the books of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

He also boasts plenty of Premier League experience having featured 113 times in the competition.

