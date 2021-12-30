Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal defeated Leeds 4-1 at Elland Road earlier this month.

Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal's goalkeeper, was absolutely loving it during the game.

A video emerged in the aftermath of the game of Ramsdale wildly celebrating one of his side's goals in front of the Leeds supporters.

As you can imagine, the Leeds supporters were not happy at all as they shouted all sorts of expletives at him.

Nearly a fortnight on from Arsenal's victory, Ramsdale has appeared on Ben Foster's podcast, 'Fozcast', where he spoke about the game.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The 23-year-old stopper told a story about how he had all sorts of projectiles thrown at him after Arsenal's first goal on the day.

Among the objects thrown at Ramsdale were coins.

Ramsdale revealed that he simply couldn't let the coins stay on the pitch and decided to pocket them. Watch him speak about the moment below...

"After the first [goal], there were some bottles and stuff thrown... a few lighters, and I chucked them off to the side," Ramsdale said.

"The next thing you know, money started coming on...

"I'm looking around and there was one £2 - well, I collect £2s, so I took that.

"Then there’s quids and 50ps, so I'm picking them up and I put them by my towel, [then] at half time I put them in my towel, I run off at half-time and put them in the changing room.

"Second half comes, a few more come, and then an e-cig comes on just before the penalty.

"So I've gone back in and I'm speaking to Kalvin Phillips, going 'your fans must be loaded' - it was about £17 I pulled off the pitch.

Arsenal and Tottenham are ON FIRE! Full reaction to a BRILLIANT Boxing Day for North London on The Football Terrace...

"And I've missed some money - I couldn't pick them all up - it was about £17 I took back in. I think the kitman might have took it."

"I didn't see any pennies. They were either quids of 50ps."

How can you possibly dislike Ramsdale?! His performances on the pitch, as well as his personality, has seen him become a fan-favourite at Arsenal already.

It's no wonder why fans of the Gunners have taken to him so quickly.

1 of 26 Who did Aubameyang replace as captain in 2019? Laurent Koscielny Granit Xhaka Per Mertesacker Petr Cech

News Now - Sport News