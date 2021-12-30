FIFA 22 Pro Clubs: Best Meta Build To Make Overpowered 90+ Striker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Pro Clubs is a great game mode played by many and we have revealed the best overpowered build for those who want to play as a striker on their team.

The game mode allows the FIFA community to create a club and play alongside their mates as one player on the team. The aim is to try and make it all the way to division 1 from division 10.

The striker is one of the most popular positions in the game, but there is a lot of pressure to score a lot of goals and make sure you do not miss your one-on-one chances.

Make sure you use this build as it is no doubt the best in the game and it fits the meta of FIFA 22 perfectly, so you will no doubt be taking a lot of your opportunities.

Best Meta Build To Make Overpowered FIFA 22 Pro Clubs 90+ Striker

There is a lot to sort out when making your Pro Clubs build, including your Player Profile, the perks you want, and also the attributes. For this build you need to make sure you have a lot of skill points to unlock all the attributes.

Here is the best overpowered build for your striker:

Player Profile

Position: ST

Height: 5 ft 6 Inches

Weight: 99 ILBS

Preferred Foot: Left

Perks

Skilled Dribbler

Active First Touch

One Time Shot

Attributes

Have a look at the images down below to see what attributes you should be spending your skill points on.

Defending

As you can see, you do not use any skill points in this category.

Physical

As you can see, you do not use any skill points in this category.

Dribbling

Passing

Shooting

Pace

If you are able to set up your pro exactly like this, then you will be using a very overpowered player. There is no doubt that you can help your team win the division one title in no time.

Is Pro Clubs your favourite game mode in FIFA 22? Let us know in the comments down below!

