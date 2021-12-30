Legend Of Zelda Breath Of The Wild 2 Collector's Edition: Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is one of the most eagerly anticipated games coming out in 2022 and superfans will be wanting to purchase the Collector's Edition.

It was recently reported that a pre-order listing for this top level edition of the game surfaced online despite the game currently not having a confirmed launch date.

This has now been deleted and if there were any doubts that gamers would not be getting Breath of the Wild 2, they have now been wiped out.

No information has been released from Nintendo regarding Breath of the Wild 2 since E3 2019 and we were surprised to not hear further details at this year's event or during The Game Awards 2021.

Now that it appears to be certain that a Collector's Edition will be up for grabs, fans of the series will be keen to find out how they can get their hands on it.

Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 Collector's Edition

At the time of writing, no details have been confirmed by Nintendo regarding what will be available in the Collector's Edition of Breath of the Wild 2.

However, what we do know is that this version will be considerably more than the standard edition of the game. The previous leak suggested that the collector’s edition for Breath of the Wild 2 listed at €82,85 EU (around £70) and a standard version at €69.99 (£58.71). Both editions are listed as being “in pre-order,” with no date given as to their release.

We believe that this leak will be, more or less, what the final product will be on sale for in the UK, including some exclusive items that can only be acquired with this pack.

Via GameByte, a Skyward Sword briefly appeared on Amazon UK for £69.99 before being removed, which could suggest that this will also feature in the Collector's Edition - time will tell.

Credit: Amazon/GameByte

