Southampton transfer news: Fresh January claim emerges amid link with 13-goal rising star

Journalist Tom Barclay says he would be "very surprised" if Southampton moved for a new forward in the January transfer window.

The Saints brought in two strikers during the summer in Adam Armstrong and Armando Broja, but there has been talk about a potential move for FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi next month.

Who have Southampton been linked with?

Italian outlet TUTTOmercatoWEB, who were recently reporting on Bologna's interest in Pepi, claims Southampton have joined the race to sign the 18-year-old.

Pepi impressed in the recent MLS season, making 31 appearances and scoring 13 goals at his young age.

It makes it no surprise that teams are after him, though it looks like Southampton have some work to do if they really do want him.

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg are really pushing to sign the USA international and are the frontrunners for his signature.

What has Barclay said on Southampton signing a new striker?

Barclay, however, is not too convinced about Southampton chasing a new No.9 in the winter transfer window.

The Sun journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "A striker in January, they could like anyone could. I just don't think they will. I'd be very surprised that if in January they did move for a forward."

Can Southampton survive without a new No.9?

In terms of options, the Saints definitely have enough to get to the end of the season. As already mentioned, they signed both Armstrong and Broja in the previous transfer window, with the latter really impressing this term following his loan move from Chelsea.

Broja, who is still just 20 years of age, scored four goals in his first 15 Premier League games for the Saints, with only seven of those being starts.

He was particularly good in a recent outing against Crystal Palace, where the Albania international earned a WhoScored match rating of 7.86 - the second highest in the game.

Broja, of course, scored that day as the two sides went on to draw 2-2 and was a threat throughout his time on the pitch.

The Chelsea academy product's two shots on target were the most in his team, while his two successful dribbles were only topped by Nathan Tella (3) and Conor Gallagher (4).

While a 20-goal centre-forward would obviously be nice, ultimately, with Broja and Armstrong, not to mention Che Adams, Ralph Hasenhuttl should be alright.

Of course, you can never say never, but it would indeed be a surprise if the Saints did make signing a striker a priority.

