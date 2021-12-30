Everton transfer news: £27m star expected to leave due to 'issue with Rafa Benitez'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pundit Carlton Palmer expects Lucas Digne to be sold by Everton following his recent "issue" with Rafael Benitez.

The left-back hasn't been involved since the Merseyside derby defeat on 1 December, missing the last six Premier League games.

What happened between Digne and Benitez?

The £27m-rated Frenchman has been the Toffees' first-choice left-back since making the move from Barcelona three-and-a-half years ago.

This season, Digne has started 13 of the first 14 top-flight games before his omission from the squad for the victory over Arsenal.

Benitez was quizzed about his absence after starting centre-back Ben Godfrey at left-back against the Gunners but gave nothing away. He said: "As a manager, you have to make decisions and you have to do your team selection. I decided that Ben Godfrey could be a good option for us for this game. He did really well so I am really pleased with that. That's it."

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

The Athletic have since confirmed that Digne wasn't injured, which suggests that the Everton boss simply wasn't willing to explain exactly what has happened between him and the full-back.

But Digne has recently become frustrated with his more defensive-thinking role in Benitez's side, which included being taken off set pieces despite chipping in with so many goals and assists from dead ball situations.

Following a breakdown in their relationship, Palmer expects him to be sold in January.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Palmer say about Digne?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Something has gone on with him and the manager, without a shadow, because he's been an outstanding performer for Everton. publicly, Benitez has said nothing, apart from the fact that he's not available. I think he will leave the club because there's an issue between him and the manager."

Liverpool fan LOSES IT on The Football Terrace after shock Leicester DEFEAT!

Who have Digne been linked with?

Digne's Toffees career might be coming to an end, but he isn't short of offers in January.

According to the Guardian, Digne, who previously played in Serie A during a loan spell with Roma, has interest from Italian giants Napoli and Inter Milan, who are battling it out for the title this term.

1 of 15 Which club did John Heitinga start his professional career at? PSV Eindhoven FC Twente Feyenoord Ajax

But whilst Digne could leave Goodison Park, staying in the Premier League isn't totally out of the question. The Daily Mail believe that Chelsea are targeting the left-back following Ben Chilwell's season-ending knee injury was confirmed recently, which would represent an exciting move for the 28-year-old.

News Now - Sport News