Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Romelu Lukaku has confirmed he is not happy at Chelsea in a quite incredible interview.

The interview has been released just a day after the Belgian scored in a 1-1 draw with Brighton.

He told Sky Sport, per Fabrizio Romano: "Physically I am fine. But I'm NOT happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system - I won't give up, I'll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional - and I can't give up now"

He also revealed his intentions to return to Inter.

He continued, per Romano: "Now it's the right time to share my feelings. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart: I know I will RETURN to Inter, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy, this is right moment to talk and let people know what really happened.

"I really hope from bottom of my heart to return to Inter not at the end of my career, but when I'm still at top level to win more together.

“I want apologize to the Inter fan, timing of my words was wrong: what you did for me will remain forever".

More to follow...

News Now - Sport News