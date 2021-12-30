Newcastle transfer news: 'A lot of interest' in £22.5m ace Toon have already tried to sign

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has revealed that old Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce tried to sign Boubacar Kamara from Marseille in the summer transfer window amid fresh links with the defensive midfielder.

The Magpies have continued to be linked with the Ligue 1 star, who is valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt, as the January window looms, with the club in desperate need of reinforcements as they bid to avoid relegation.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

The Magpies recorded a creditable 1-1 draw with Manchester United over the festive period, although they remain rooted in the bottom three.

Indeed, that result means the club have still only won one game throughout the campaign but it was a point that will have increased belief under manager Eddie Howe.

The Sun reports that they are desperate to sign Kamara from Marseille and are ready to table a £10m bid in January in order to beat both United and Chelsea to the punch and to secure his signature quickly in the next window.

As it stands, Kamara’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, so Newcastle’s willingness to pay a fee for him may well sway Marseille as they deal with interest in one of their best players.

Kamara remains a key player for the Ligue 1 club and has captained them at stages this season, while making a total of 20 appearances in all competitions, scoring once.

And Downie has now revealed that Bruce was interested in securing his signature, too, in the summer window.

Enter giveaway!

What has Downie said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the reporter said: "Interestingly, Steve Bruce tried to get him, he tried to sign him on deadline day in the summer.

“I think he's the sort of player that there is just generally a lot of interest in.”

Liverpool LOSE GROUND! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Can Newcastle get him?

Well, it certainly seems as though they can.

Newcastle have deep pockets all of a sudden and will be hopeful that beating Chelsea and Manchester United to the punch with a bid will sway things in their favour.

It is rare to see a club receive a big fee for a player whose contract is expiring but Marseille would surely be foolish to turn down the £10m offer if nothing else is forthcoming.

1 of 15 Which club did Shay Given start his professional career at? Bolton Wanderers Blackpool Burnley Blackburn Rovers

It is another matter as to whether Kamara would be willing to step into a relegation battle in the Premier League, of course, but he is an exceptional prospect and he could be lured by the promise of genuine first-team football.

That may not be on offer at either Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford.

News Now - Sport News