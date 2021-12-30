Leeds transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Marcelo Bielsa signing 40-goal star in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke insists that he cannot foresee Aaron Ramsey joining Leeds United despite the club being linked with a move for the Juventus midfielder.

It appears likely that the Wales international is set to leave the Serie A club in either January or the summer, and Leeds have subsequently been touted as a potential landing spot for the ex-Arsenal man, who scored 40 goals in the Premier League.

What’s the latest with Ramsey?

Ramsey has been struggling for minutes during his time in Serie A.

He moved to Juventus in 2019 but has made just 70 appearances for the club, of which just 34 have been starts.

He is reportedly earning £400,000-per-week, having signed for the club as a free agent after leaving Arsenal, and his contract is set to expire in 2023.

A midfielder with 71 caps for his country, Ramsey has played just five times this season, totting up just 98 minutes of Serie A football.

Leeds have been linked with a swoop to rescue him from the Italian club, while Everton and Newcastle United have also been touted as potential suitors.

A deal, though, would be mightily expensive and would also cost a fee, given that he still has around 18 months left on his contract.

And O’Rourke has his doubts over whether Leeds would be able to finance a deal to sign Ramsey in the January transfer window.

What has he said?

He told GiveMeSport: “I can’t see him going to Leeds, not just on his whole package that deal will cost, even if Juventus let him go on loan initially. I can’t see that one.”

Will Leeds sign Ramsey?

We’ve got to say that it is incredibly unlikely.

Of course, you can never say never and stranger things have certainly happened in the world of Premier League football transfers.

But Ramsey is earning an absolute fortune and, per Spotrac, Leeds’ highest earner is Raphinha, who earns £63,500-per-week.

That’s over six times less than what Ramsey is taking home per week during his time with the Italian giants.

Even if Juventus agreed to finance half of the wages, Ramsey would still comfortably be Leeds’ highest-earner.

Given his lack of football, too, and his struggles in Italy, one would have to expect that he would take a fair few weeks to get his mojo back at Elland Road, particularly in Marcelo Bielsa’s system.

There is next to no chance of this deal happening, be it in January or the summer.

