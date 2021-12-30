Ibrox transfer news: Rangers' biggest priority for January transfer window

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers' priority in January has to be retaining all of their key players, says journalist Chris Jack.

After impressing in the Gers' title win last season, a bunch of the club's stars have been linked with moves to the Premier League.

Who is being linked with a move away from Ibrox?

Right now, it feels like everyone. At the end of November, talk of multiple top-flight outfits from England being interested in Joe Aribo emerged.

According to the MailOnline, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Watford are all keen on the 25-year-old, a player Rangers will not want to lose.

Under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Aribo remains a key member of the team, already reaching double figures for goal contributions in all competitions this season.

Elsewhere, the Daily Record have claimed that Glen Kamara and Ryan Kent are two Rangers stars who could become targets for their former manager Steven Gerrard next month.

What has Jack said about the upcoming transfer window?

With Rangers battling it out with rivals Celtic for the title and into the knockout round of the Europa League, it would be good if they could strengthen their squad in January.

However, Jack believes the most important thing is that they keep hold of all their star players, which includes Aribo, Kent, Kamara and Alfredo Morelos.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, The Herald and Glasgow Times journalist said: "I think the main thing for Rangers is holding on to key players. Aribo, he's going to attract a bit of interest, Glen Kamara will, Morelos may well do, Ryan Kent probably will as well."

Why do clubs want Aribo and co?

As already mentioned, the likes of Aribo and Kent impressed in Rangers' Scottish Premiership title triumph last season.

They recorded high ratings on WhoScored that campaign after putting in some very creative displays.

No player averaged more dribbles per game (1.9) than Aribo, while Kent was in the top five for key passes (1.9, minimum of 10 games).

Whether that would translate to the Premier League, a much tougher division, remains to be seen. But given that exports from Scotland do not usually cost too much money, with Crystal Palace picking up Odsonne Edouard, the league's top scorer last term, for £14m, someone like Aribo could be a low-risk, high-reward signing.

Ultimately, it is not hard to see the appeal here. And with Aribo and Kent's contracts expiring in 2023, teams in England will fancy their chances. But as Jack alluded to, it is imperative for Rangers to keep hold of these players in January if the club are to have another successful season.

