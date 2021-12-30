Chelsea transfer news: Tuchel favourite 'has his heart set' on signing for massive club

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has his heart set on joining Real Madrid, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Blues have been frustrated in their efforts to tie the German down to an extended deal and his current agreement, worth £100,000-per-week, is set to expire in the summer.

What's the latest news involving Rudiger?

Rudiger could sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas suitors as soon as New Year's Day because he will have entered the final six months of his Chelsea deal.

It appears the 28-year-old has set his sights on joining Real Madrid, with the La Liga giants' stars expecting Rudiger to head to the Bernabeu in the summer.

Reports suggest the Spanish outfit - along with Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus - are willing to offer the 6 ft 3 man as much as £400,000-per-week as they look to bolster their defensive options.

According to German newspaper Bild, via MailOnline, the 28-year-old is also being targeted by Manchester United following the appointment of interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Enter Giveaway

Meanwhile, Italian transfer expert Gianluca di Marzio, via German media outlet Wettfreunde, has claimed Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have been holding talks over Rudiger.

Corriere dello Sport have reported that Jose Mourinho is looking to seal Rudiger's return to Roma four-and-a-half years on from his £29million departure.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Rudiger?

O'Rourke believes Rudiger has already set his sights on his next move, with Real Madrid being the preferred destination.

Man United close in on signing wonderkid Julian Alvarez! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

The journalist reckons the La Liga side are the frontrunners despite widespread interest.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "I just think, for me, the German has got his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

"They look like they're in the box seat to sign Rudiger."

How much of a blow would Rudiger's exit be for Chelsea?

Rudiger's importance has been emphasised by the fact Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has been pushing for his employers to resolve their contractual differences with the centre-half and agree fresh terms.

1 of 10 What year was Stamford Bridge first built? 1876 1886 1896 1906

The 49-cap Germany international has become a favourite since Tuchel's appointment close to a year ago.

He has only failed to feature in one Premier League fixture so far this season and brought up his 50th appearance under Tuchel in yesterday's clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News