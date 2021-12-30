Newcastle transfer news: Keith Downie reveals 3 January signings he expects Toon to make

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie is confident Newcastle United will sign a couple of defenders next month and also thinks they are looking in the forward area.

They continue to be linked with a whole host of names, including West Ham's Issa Diop, who is reportedly being lined up by both the Magpies and Watford.

Who are Newcastle currently being linked with?

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Newcastle are interested in signing Diop, who was once described as a "monster" by Jose Mourinho, as they look to bolster their backline.

Watford are also thought to be keen amid their relegation battle, but you would imagine that David Moyes will be reluctant to sell given the injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma.

The 24-year-old is not the only defender being touted for a move to St James' Park, though, with Lille's Sven Botman reportedly a target, too.

In fact, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this month that the Dutch youngster is at the top of the Magpies' list.

As for the forward positions, Manchester United striker Anthony Martial and Inter Milan No.9 Edin Dzeko are both of interest, claims The Sun.

What has Downie said about Newcastle's transfer plans?

While he is not expecting a complete defensive overhaul, Downie is confident additions for the back will arrive, while a new forward could also be a possibility.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports journalist said: "I would be confident they'll bring in a couple of defenders. I don't think a whole new defence will arrive. I think they're also looking in the forward area - they need some back-up to Callum Wilson."

Does Eddie Howe need new defenders?

Absolutely. Newcastle have an abysmal defensive record this season, already conceding more than 40 goals.

It is no surprise that they are where they are and are searching for new defenders. However, that cannot be the only priority next month.

Wilson's latest injury, picked up in a recent 1-1 draw with Manchester United, leaves them extremely light up front.

It means that the Tyneside club absolutely have to sign a new forward if they are to have any chance of survival come May.

You would assume, though, that landing a high-profile No.9 like Martial or Dzeko is not going to be easy given where Howe's men are in the table.

It does at least seem like Newcastle are looking at several names both in defence and attack, so there is reason for fans to be optimistic about the transfer window.

