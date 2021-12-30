Wolves transfer news: Fresh Bruno Lage priority emerges for January transfer window

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Luke Hatfield has revealed that Wolves’ priority in the January transfer window is to sign a central defender amid links with Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

The Athletic has reported that the Serie A star remains an active target for the club ahead of the winter window, as Bruno Lage looks to strengthen his squad.

What’s the latest with Wolves?

The club have been in pretty good form under Lage.

Wolves are currently eighth in the Premier League table, 10 points behind the top four and six behind West Ham United in fifth, and in a Europa League qualification spot.

Wolves have recorded some impressive results this season, taking a point off Chelsea in a 0-0 draw, and also beating high-flyers West Ham United at Molineux.

It appears that the club are desperate to sign a new central defender, with Milenkovic a target along with Lille’s Sven Botman and Marseille’s Duje Caleta-Car.

Milenkovic has been with Fiorentina since 2017 and is still just 24, with a contract that runs until 2023.

Valued at £20.7m by Transfermarkt, he has made a total of 152 appearances for the club while also winning 32 caps for Serbia.

And Hatfield has revealed that the club are hoping to sign a new defender once the window opens.

What has Hatfield said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist said: “I think it’s the position that Wolves are most keen on addressing.”

Would Milenkovic be a good signing?

Not just good, Milenkovic would be great.

The defender is thriving in one of the top leagues in world football, in Serie A, and appears primed to make the next big move in his career.

Per fbref, he is excellent in the air, winning 3.34 aerial duels per game, while receiving 0.37 progressive passes per game, a number that places him in the top 13 per cent of defenders in Europe’s top five leagues.

He also has an excellent non-penalty xG, as well as an excellent pass completion rate. Per the website, he is comparable to Atletico Madrid’s Stefan Savic, a top player who is currently playing for an elite club in La Liga.

He’d be a fine signing for Wolves if they can get the deal over the line in January and he would massively improve their chances of being able to qualify for Europe under the management of Patrick Vieira.

