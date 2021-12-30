Tottenham latest news: £23m ace 'plays exactly the sort of way that Conte likes'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown reckons that Lucas Moura plays "exactly the sort of way" that Tottenham manager Antonio Conte likes.

The Brazilian has been one of many success stories since the Italian replaced Nuno Espirito Santo in the dugout last month and Brown believes that he fits in perfectly to Conte's plans.

How has Moura performed under Conte?

Ben Davies, Oliver Skipp and Eric Dier have been some of the top performers in Conte's short reign as Tottenham manager, but Moura has been as good as anyone.

In fact, in his first nine games in charge in all competitions, no other Spurs player has been directly involved in more goals than the 29-year-old's eight, with four goals and as many assists.

Moura has always had the ability, after all, he was a Brazilian international and regular for PSG at the same time, but he hasn't always delivered the numbers that he perhaps should.

But Conte has already got a tune out of the flying winger, who produced one of his best displays for the club on Boxing Day when he assisted Harry Kane and Heung Min Son, whilst scoring the other in the victory over Crystal Palace.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

That performance came after he scored against Norwich City and West Ham, with his form firmly putting him in Conte's best team. The only time Moura didn't start in the Premier League was against Liverpool and that could have been because he had been suffering from Covid-19, although that wasn't confirmed.

Moura is now a regular part of an ever-improving front-three alongside Kane and Son and Brown thinks that the £23m ace is right up Conte's street.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Brown say about Moura?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He likes players who are direct, that take people on and get right into the heart of your defence, so I think that he plays exactly the sort of way that Conte likes."

FULL REACTION on The Football Terrace after Newcastle impress in 1-1 draw with Man United!

Could Moura become a key player for Tottenham?

It's always going to be difficult for any player to outshine two players in the calibre of Kane and Son, but we've seen previously what Moura is capable of, not least his hat-trick against Ajax.

Therefore, there's no reason that he can't become as important as those two, especially with Kane far from his best.

1 of 15 Which club did David Ginola start his professional career at? Toulon Marseille LOSC Lille Lyon

But the ability has always been there for Moura. He has more than 100 career goals and more than 90 assists, plus 35 caps for Brazil, to his name. Performing consistently has always been his Achilles heel, though, so if Moura can iron that out, then Tottenham have a serious player on their hands.

News Now - Sport News