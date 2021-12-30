Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Joao Cancelo has revealed that he was assaulted by 'four cowards' in his own home on Thursday.

The Manchester City defender took to Instagram where he detailed the attack. He also posted an image of the facial injuries he sustained.

Cancelo wrote: "Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family.

"When you show resistance this is what happens.

"They managed to take all the jewellery and leave me with my face in this state.

"I don't know how there are people with such meanness.

"The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all ok.

"And I after so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong, like always."

Man City have released the following statement.

The club wrote: "We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted.

"Joao and his family are being supported by the Club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter."

This is just awful. We are glad to hear Cancelo's family is all ok and we wish him a speedy recovery.

Cancelo is not the only Premier League player who has been targeted by robbers in 2021.

Gabriel was confronted by a gang wielding baseball bats at his home in August. The Arsenal defender managed to scare them off. One of the robbers was jailed for five years, per the Daily Mail.

While Reece James shared CCTV footage of his home being robbed in September.

The Chelsea defender was not at home at the time of the robbery. His Champions League and Euro 2020 medals were among the items stolen from his home.

Cancelo has made 25 appearances for Man City in the 2021/22 season, scoring three times. His availability for Man City's next game against Arsenal on New Year's Day is currently unclear.

