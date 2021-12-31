Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Footage of Edinson Cavani after Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Burnley on Thursday has left fans fearing the striker may have been saying goodbye.

United sealed a deserved three points against Burnley at Old Trafford thanks to goals from Scott McTominay, Cristiano Ronaldo and a Ben Mee own goal.

Cavani, who scored United’s equaliser against Newcastle earlier in the week, partnered Ronaldo upfront and produced a typically hard-working performance.

The Uruguayan forward, who turns 35 in February, has been linked with a move away from Manchester in recent weeks.

Barcelona are said to be interested in signing the South American who, according to reports, would be willing to take a pay cut in order to join the Catalan club.

While Cavani hasn’t been playing like a man unhappy with his current situation, fan footage from the post-match celebrations shows the veteran forward waving and blowing kisses to the crowd.

Was Edinson Cavani saying goodbye to Man Utd fans?

Watch the video here:

Let’s check out some of the reaction from United fans on social media:

Was Cavani simply showing appreciation to the fans that sing his chant? Or was this really Cavani’s final appearance in a red shirt at Old Trafford?

Time will tell but United fans can be forgiven for fearing the worst.

Can Man Utd afford to lose Cavani in January?

Man Utd have often looked a significantly better team over the past one-and-a-half seasons with Cavani upfront.

The Uruguay international has scored 19 goals in 49 appearances for the Red Devils - an average return for a striker of his calibre - but has become a firm fan favourite thanks to his incredible work ethic.

Unless United sign a first-class centre-forward to replace him, the potential loss of Cavani would be a huge loss for interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Enter Giveaway

Man Utd 3-1 Burnley - Reaction (Football Terrace)

Can you get 20/20 on our 2021 Ultimate Football Quiz?

1 of 20 Cristiano Ronaldo and which other player scored five goals at Euro 2020? Romelu Lukaku Emil Forsberg Karim Benzema Patrik Schick

News Now - Sport News