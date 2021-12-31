Newcastle latest news: Behind-scenes claim emerges on £40m star Howe already loves

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United forward Joelinton has been getting help from sports psychologists, says Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie.

The 25-year-old is currently enjoying a good run in the team in a new midfield position under Eddie Howe, but things have not always gone well for him at St James' Park.

How has Joelinton performed for Newcastle?

Overall, Joelinton has struggled at Newcastle. Much was expected of him when he joined the Magpies from Hoffenheim for £40m back in 2019, but he has been unable to live up to those expectations.

The Brazilian has shown the odd moment of brilliance, like in the 1-0 win away at Tottenham in his debut season where he scored a well-taken goal.

Unfortunately, though, there has not been enough of that, with Joelinton going on to score just one more league goal that campaign.

A couple of years later, the former Hoffenheim man now finds himself playing in midfield, where he has thrived. He was named man of the match for his display in the middle of the park in Newcastle's recent 1-1 draw with Manchester United, suggesting his future could be in a deeper role.

What has Downie said about Joelinton?

According to Downie, Joelinton has received help from sports psychologists over the last year, with the player having really felt the pressure of being the club's No.9 before Callum Wilson's arrival.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: "I know he's had some help from sports psychologists over the last year because I think the price tag weighed a little bit heavily on his shoulders, coming in as the Newcastle No.9. We can clearly see centre-forward isn't his position."

Does Joelinton have a future at Newcastle?

Under Howe, certainly. The Englishman is clearly a fan, claiming he would not swap the man stealing the headlines at Newcastle right now.

"Joe’s been fantastic for me since we’ve come in. We’ve identified that we really, really like him. I think he’s got a really good mix of physicality, technical ability," Howe told NewcastleWorld and other outlets earlier this month.

"I wouldn’t swap him. For me, he is going to be a valuable member of our team,” the former Bournemouth boss later added.

More performances like the one against Manchester United and you can see him becoming indispensable to Howe. However, it would not be a surprise to see him have to play further forward again following Wilson's latest injury, which could really hurt his form.

