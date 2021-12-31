Brentford transfer news: Bees expected to reach agreement with in-demand 6'4 international

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has predicted Pontus Jansson to remain at Brentford – and thinks that the defender could be rewarded with a new contract if the Bees avoid relegation.

The 6ft4 centre-back has been a key figure for Brentford in recent seasons but is approaching the final six months of his deal in West London and is available to sign on a free transfer next summer as it stands.

Despite links away from the Brentford Community Stadium, though, O'Rourke is confident that the Sweden international will stay at the club.

What's the latest news with Jansson?

With the 30-year-old running his contract down, it doesn't come as a great surprise to see interest in the centre-back.

Furthermore, Jansson is enjoying a fine first campaign at Premier League level, and according to WhoScored has been their sixth-best player this season with an average rating of 6.73.

Therefore, according to the Guardian, top-flight trio Leicester, Everton and Newcastle are all keen on signing Jansson.

But O'Rourke is confident that Brentford will keep hold of the former Leeds man, who's played every minute for the Bees this season.

What did O'Rourke say about Jansson?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "If I was a betting man, I think he will probably end up staying at Brentford and if they stay up, he will probably get a new deal in the summer because he's such a key man for Thomas Frank."

Should Brentford keep Jansson?

Despite his contract situation still up in the air, there's absolutely no reason for the Bees to consider not extending his stay.

Not only has Jansson been a key figure at the heart of a settled Brentford defence in recent years, but he's the club captain and has shown great leadership to help his side make a strong start on their Premier League debut.

Brentford are still some way from securing their place in the top-flight next season, but with Jansson in their side, they'll surely have far more chance of avoiding a relegation battle in the second-half of the campaign.

