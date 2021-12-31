Rangers latest news: Honest claim about Gerrard emerges after cutthroat Ibrox decision

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer says he can understand Rangers fans' anger over the way Steven Gerrard left the club but has still backed the 41-year-old's decision.

Gerrard departed Rangers for Aston Villa last month despite suggesting that he was happy and settled at Ibrox.

How did Gerrard's departure go down?

Not well. Despite taking Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years, plenty of supporters jumped on social media to take shots at their former manager following his move to Villa Park.

The National picked up some comments, with one fan tweeting that they could not even look at him anymore, while the Daily Record also shared angry emails from several supporters.

Again, Gerrard did lead the Gers to title glory, managing to end Celtic's dominance of Scottish football in the process, so probably deserves some leeway.

However, given that he did leave mid-season after signalling that he was happy with life in Glasgow, it is easy to understand the frustration.

What has Palmer said about Gerrard?

Palmer can also understand that frustration, but the ex-England international feels Gerrard just did what was best for him at the time even if it did come across as quite cutthroat.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Palmer said: "I understand the Rangers supporters. I understand the way they feel about the way Steven left, but I know Steven and he's a great bloke.

"Football's a cutthroat business. You have to do what's right for you at the time."

Did Gerrard make the right call?

Only time will tell, but the former England captain will definitely be pleased with the start he has made to life as a Premier League manager.

He has really revived Villa, a team that had been on a run of five straight league defeats before his arrival.

Under Gerrard, the Midlands club were able to pick up three wins from their first five games with him at the helm while also just narrowly losing to Manchester City and Liverpool in that run.

Ultimately, from the Liverpool legend's perspective, it was probably just the right time for him to try and make that step up to a stronger and more competitive division.

It is a blow for Rangers, with Gerrard having proven that he can deliver silverware. But Giovanni van Bronckhorst, an ex-Gers player, is hardly an unpopular figure at Ibrox. Lead the Glasgow outfit to the title and you would not count against supporters forgetting about Gerrard if they have not already.

