West Ham transfer news: Irons want 20 y/o 'top talent' Wayne Rooney tipped for England cap

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that West Ham United target Lee Buchanan is a “top talent” amid links with the Hammers.

The Derby County left-back has emerged as a real talent this season, playing regularly under the management of Wayne Rooney.

What’s the latest with West Ham?

The Hammers appear to be in the market for new defenders in the January transfer window.

They have been struggling with injury issues in recent weeks, with centre-backs Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna, and left-back Aaron Cresswell all currently on the treatment table.

It has meant that the Hammers have been forced to play Craig Dawson and Issa Diop together at centre-back, with the likes of Ben Johnson and Arthur Masuaku filling in at left full-back.

Those injuries have coincided with a poor run of form that saw them lose two on the bounce, to Arsenal and Southampton.

However, they got back to winning ways on Tuesday, thumping relegation-threatened Watford 4-1 at Vicarage Road.

And they have been linked with a swoop to sign Buchanan in the January transfer window after his emergence at Derby.

Still just 20, the England U20 international has made 16 appearances in all competitions but it now appears that he could well move on amid Derby’s financial struggles.

The club are currently stuck to the bottom of the Championship, with just seven points, after being hit with a number of points deductions for financial irregularities.

What has O’Rourke said?

He told GiveMeSport: “Buchanan’s an interesting one. I think he’s a real top talent, the left-back, he’s had interest from a number of clubs.

“He’d be a good one for the future for West Ham and would provide cover for Aaron Cresswell, which is a position West Ham have been looking for.”

Do West Ham need a left-back?

Desperately.

Cresswell is an excellent option in the position but his injury has led to the reintroduction of Masuaku to the team.

Even manager David Moyes has admitted that he is not good enough to play in the position but he has been forced to utilise him due to the sheer dearth of quality back-up options.

Buchanan would be an intriguing signing, too, given that he is young enough to start out on the bench before working his way into the first-team.

Rooney has already tipped Buchanan for an England cap during his career and a deal to take him to West Ham could be a bargain, as he is valued at £2.25m by Transfermarkt.

