Man United transfer news: 'I'm not disappointed' - 'Talented' £28.8m star set for exit

Carlton Palmer is pleased that Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United following his lack of opportunities this season.

The Frenchman has previously been a key player at Old Trafford but has been strongly linked with a move away from the club ahead of January.

And Palmer is happy that the forward wants to seek regular first-team football rather than continuing to sit on the bench for the remainder of the season.

What's the latest news with Martial?

Two seasons ago, the £28.8m-rated frontman was a regular at Manchester United and would score 23 goals and provide 12 assists under the guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But since the beginning of the 2020-2021 campaign, Martial has been far from his prolific self and has gradually started to see his chances decrease with every passing week.

Injuries and a lack of fitness haven't helped Martial's case to impress this season, but when he has been fit, he's played just 202 minutes in the Premier League.

Therefore, a move away from Old Trafford has come to the front, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Martial has since been linked with a loan move to Sevilla, although the Red Devils have rejected their offer, but only because the Spanish outfit are willing to pay half of his wages.

Meanwhile, Tottenham were linked with the former Monaco man in the summer as he looks to kick-start his career following a largely frustrating 18 months.

Regardless, it does appear that he'll leave United next month, and Palmer is happy that he's deciding against just accepting a role as a squad player.

What did Palmer say about Martial?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He's a talented boy, but he's not had the impact at Manchester United as everyone expected him to have.

"I'm not disappointed because I don't want players sitting there who are not going to play and if it's not happening for you, then why not move on."

Could Manchester United regret selling Martial?

Despite United not exactly firing on all cylinders in Ralf Rangnick's early days as manager, they have plenty of attacking options.

In terms of wingers, there's Sancho, Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Jesse Lingard, whilst Cavani and Ronaldo are doing a good enough job to through the middle.

Therefore, should Martial get his wish and leave Old Trafford in January, they're unlikely to miss him.

