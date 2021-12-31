Newcastle transfer news: 'At this stage' - Fresh update emerges on Magpies' DoF search

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dan Ashworth is not the only candidate still in the running to be appointed as Newcastle United's director of football as the Magpies have also been looking at alternative options, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The St James' Park outfit have been seeking a new director of football since a £305million takeover led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund made Newcastle the richest football club in the world.

What's the latest news involving Ashworth?

It emerged prior to Christmas that Newcastle had been granted permission to hold talks with Brighton & Hove Albion technical director Ashworth.

Although the Magpies' Premier League rivals allowed the 50-year-old to head to Tyneside for discussions, there have been no developments in recent days and The Athletic have claimed Brighton are desperate to keep Ashworth at the Amex Stadium.

The report suggests Ashworth would be in line for a hefty pay rise should he make the switch and also be handed the resources needed for a major rebuild in his new surroundings.

Ashworth has been on the south coast since being appointed as Brighton's first ever technical director in 2018.

He took on the role following a five-year spell as the Football Association's director of elite development.

Ashworth played an integral role in the progression of England's international sides as the Three Lions won the Under-20 and Under-17 World Cups as well as the Under-19 European Championships during his time in the job.

What has Keith Downie said about Ashworth?

While Newcastle's new owners have made their move to hold talks with Ashworth, Downie believes they have not put all of their eggs in one basket.

The Sky Sports reporter insists the consortium will not rush into any rash decisions and are keeping tabs on other potential candidates.

Downie told GIVEMESPORT: "I will say this at this stage - I don't think he's the only one.

"I think they're certainly casting the net wide, like they did with the manager search as well.

"To be fair to them, they've said since they arrived that they're going to take their time with this and there's not going to be anything rushed."

Who else has been linked with the job?

It was revealed earlier this month that Newcastle have hired a specialist recruitment firm, Nolan Partners, to find their new director of football.

In the meantime, former Reading and Celtic director of football Nick Hammond has been appointed as a transfer consultant on a short-term deal.

Victor Orta, who is currently Leeds United's director of football, has reportedly been discussed as a potential candidate behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph claimed that Michael Emenalo was the leading candidate to be appointed as Newcastle's director of football before later suggesting the 56-year-old rejected the role.

However, Magpies co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi hit back at the report and insisted Emenalo was never offered the job.

Ralf Rangnick was understood to be in contention before his appointment as Manchester United's interim manager, while The Athletic journalist David Ornstein revealed Marc Overmars turned down an approach from Newcastle in favour of remaining with Ajax.

