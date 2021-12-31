Aston Villa transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Championship target Gerrard 'admires'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa fans would prefer head coach Steven Gerrard to sign a midfielder similar to James Ward-Prowse rather than Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer, according to journalist Luke Hatfield.

Gerrard was unveiled as the new boss of the Midlands club in November and the January transfer window will offer the 41-year-old his first chance to add reinforcements.

What's the latest news involving Hamer?

Gerrard and his Villa Park assistant Gary McAllister were seen watching the Championship derby between Coventry and Birmingham City from the stands a matter of weeks after their arrival from reigning Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.

It has been revealed by Ashley Preece, the Villa reporter for BirminghamLive, that Hamer is a player Gerrard admires.

Hamer has been with his current employers since the Sky Blues forked out £1.5million to prise the defensive midfielder away from Dutch side PEC Zwolle during the 2020 summer transfer window.

It is not the first time Gerrard has been linked with Hamer as he was keen to take the 24-year-old to Rangers close to a year ago.

Hamer, who is valued at £2.25million by Transfermarkt, has not featured since being withdrawn before the midway point of Coventry's clash with West Bromwich Albion earlier this month.

But, prior to that, the former Netherlands under-20 international - who won three caps - had been a regular starter for the Championship outfit.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Hamer?

Hatfield does not think that Hamer's arrival would excite the Villa faithful ahead of the second half of the campaign.

The journalist reckons supporters would prefer to see the club reignite their interest in Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse or players of the England international's calibre.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "I think what Villa fans would really want is similar to in the summer when they were being linked with James Ward-Prowse.

"That kind of name would make fans think this is a serious signing and someone who would seriously improve the squad.

"I'm not too sure Hamer would quite offer that."

Why did Villa's pursuit of Ward-Prowse fail?

Villa tested Southampton's resolve by submitting a £25million bid for club captain Ward-Prowse in July.

However, the offer was rejected by Saints and Villa failed to return with an improved proposal before the nine-cap England ace penned a new five-year deal at St Mary's.

Ward-Prowse has gone on to show why he was on the Midlands club's transfer shortlist during the summer window by featuring regularly and contributing in the goals department this season.

