Tyson Fury will only have to give up 20 per cent of the fight purse when, or should we say if, he takes on Dillian Whyte for the WBC heavyweight title early next year, according to the Daily Star.

Whyte has waited patiently for four years as the WBC number one contender, but it was only in October of this year when they announced him as the mandatory challenger for Fury’s green and gold belt.

The Body Snatcher's hopes of fighting the Gypsy King looked over when he was knocked out by Alexander Povetkin in August last year. But this year, the pair had a rematch and the Brit gained his revenge thanks to a TKO victory in the fourth round to regain his position as mandatory challenger.

But, since that rematch, there have been financial disagreements between the two British heavyweights which has delayed the fight.

Whyte believes he deserves to earn more from the fight than his opponent’s management team were offering. Fury’s team, who is led by Frank Warren and Bob Arum, believe the man from Brixton is only entitled to 20 per cent of the fight purse.

This is something that has riled up some boxing fans, with plenty defending and standing by Whyte, as can be seen in the screenshots below.

Free agent Whyte took the WBC to an arbitration case as an attempt to increase his earnings from the all-British heavyweight clash, but the WBC has since confirmed that the challenger is only due a fifth of the potential windfall.

Whyte will have to accept these earnings if he is to challenge the WBC heavyweight champion, especially as the Gypsy King wants to fight as early as March and has several other potential fights should this bout not get finalised.

One of these potential fights could be against Finnish giant Robert Helenius, which is already in place for a UK homecoming for Fury, subject to COVID restrictions allowing a full house.

Another option for Fury could be another Las Vegas fight against former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

Whoever Fury fights next, it will seem to be a fight that will work towards a potential showdown with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

