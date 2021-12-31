Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mohamed Salah is arguably the greatest player in world football right now.

The Egyptian has scored 22 goals in 24 appearances for Liverpool this season and really has taken his game to the next level.

Not that he wasn’t very good previously.

In fact, Salah has been quite incredible ever since he’s signed for the club from Roma in 2017.

Salah has scored a sensational 147 goals in 227 appearances in all competitions since Liverpool splashed £36 million on him.

In that time, he’s helped Liverpool become champions of England, Europe and the world.

But it’s not just his performances on the pitch that has seen Salah become a Liverpool hero.

He conducts himself perfectly off the pitch, too.

He's never making headlines for the wrong reasons and is the ultimate professional, working hard outside of training to make sure he's in amazing physical shape.

One light-hearted moment after he had just helped Liverpool win the 2018/19 Champions League sums up Salah’s attitude perfectly.

Salah had given Liverpool a very early lead against Tottenham in the final with a penalty before Divock Origi sealed the victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

But it was during an interview with female reporter, Isabel Forner, that Salah showed what a pure and wholesome person he really is.

With Liverpool fans celebrating wildly in the Wanda Metropolitano after the win, Salah conducted a post-match interview.

But as the Forner leaned in to make herself heard, Salah backed away and held up his hand. He clearly thought she was moving in for a kiss.

That wasn’t the case as she only wanted to ask a further question.

VIDEO: Salah thought reporter tried kissing him after Champions League final

In case you were wondering, Salah has a wife - Magi - and two daughters.

Brilliant.

If you’re wondering Salah’s thoughts in a post-match interview on the pitch after the final, he said: “Honestly I don't know what to say,” he said.

“Everybody's happy now, we've won the final. It's our second final in a row, and I got to play 90 minutes finally.

“There wasn't one great individual performance for anyone, but all the team were brilliant tonight. Congratulations to all of us and all the fans around the world.

“I sacrificed a lot in my career, especially to leave my parents in Cairo to play football.

“To be an Egyptian in the Champions League, it's unbelievable. I'm very glad for that.”

