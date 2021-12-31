Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

December 31, 2021, marks the 80th birthday of arguably the greatest football manager in history: the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Born in 1941, Ferguson enjoyed a decent playing career with the likes of St Johnstone, Dunfermline Athletic and, most famously, Rangers.

He began his managerial career with East Stirlingshire in 1974 and would cement his status as one of best managers of all time over the next 40 years.

Ferguson landed the United job in November 1986 after working miracles with Aberdeen, who won three Scottish league titles and the European Cup Winners’ Cup under the Scot.

Following an inauspicious start to life as Man Utd boss, Fergie managed to win the FA Cup in 1990 and never looked back.

Over the course of his glittering 26-year reign at Old Trafford, he won a remarkable 38 major trophies before stunning the world with his retirement announcement at the end of the 2012-13 campaign.

So, where does Ferguson rank among the greatest managers of all time?

FourFourTwo published a comprehensive list of the top 100 in 2020, ranking managers based on trophies won, tactical ideas and motivational skills.

Let’s take a look at the rankings in full:

Greatest managers ever: 100-91

100. Roy Hodgson

99. Fatih Terim

98. Vaclav Jezek

97. Roberto Mancini

96. Gerard Houllier

95. Hassan Shehata

94. Ferruccio Valcareggi

93. Antonio Conte

92. Juan Lopez Fontana

91. Raymond Goethals

Vastly-experienced English coach Roy Hodgson snuck into the top 100. Other notable names in the 100-91 category include Roberto Mancini, who won Euro 2020 with Italy, the late Gerard Houllier and Tottenham’s current manager, Antonio Conte.

Greatest managers ever: 90-81

90. Claudio Ranieri

89. Jupp Derwall

88. Stan Cullis

87. Mircea Lucescu

86. Vic Buckingham

85. Richard Moller Nielsen

84. Alberto Suppici

83. George Ramsay

82. Fulvio Bernardini

81. Silvia Neid

Despite winning the Premier League with Leicester City (unquestionably one of the greatest achievements in sporting history), Claudio Ranieri only finds himself 90th on FourFourTwo’s list.

Greatest managers ever: 80-71

80. Sepp Herberger

79. Enzo Bearzot

78. Leo Beenhakker

77. Marcelo Bielsa

76. Guy Roux

75. Walter Smith

74. Tina Theune

73. Didier Deschamps

72. Dettmar Cramer

71. Howard Kendall

Marcelo Bielsa, the current Leeds boss, inspired a whole generation of coaches with his football philosophy and finds himself 77th in the rankings.

Did you know that 76th-placed Guy Roux spent more than 40 years as manager of French side Auxerre?

Greatest managers ever: 70-61

70. Carlos Bianchi

69. Hennes Weisweiler

68. Cesar Luis Menotti

67. Gavriil Kachalin

66. Joachim Low

65. Carlos Bilardo

64. Fernando Santos

63. Emerich Jenei

62. Stefan Kovacs

61. Nevio Scala

Carlos Bianchi won titles in Argentina with Velez Sarsfield and Boca Juniors and is a five-time South American Coach of the Year.

Just above him in 66th place is Joachim Low, who spent 15 years as Germany’s head coach, winning the World Cup in 2014.

Greatest managers ever: 60-51

60. Tomislav Ivic

59. Vittoria Pozzo

58. Luis Carniglia

57. Frank Rijkaard

56. Don Revie

55. Carlos Alberto Parreira

54. Willie Maley

53. Franz Beckenbauer

52. Sven-Goran Eriksson

51. Jimmy Hogan

Don Revie has a statue outside Elland Road after leading Leeds United to the title in 1968-69 and 1973-74. He also won the FA Cup in 1972.

Franz Beckenbauer won the World Cup with West Germany in 1990, plus league ttles with Marseille and Bayern Munich. The legendary former footballer finds himself one place behind ex-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Greatest managers ever: 50-41

50. George Graham

49. Aime Jacquet

48. Luis Aragones

47. Otto Rehhagel

46. Bobby Robson

45. Bill Struth

44. Tele Santana

43. Diego Simeone

42. Albert Batteux

41. Rafa Benitez

We’re now into the top 50 and the legendary names of management are coming thick and fast.

Sir Bobby Robson is ranked above the likes of Otto Rehhagel, Luis Aragones and Aime Jacquet, but Diego Simeone and Rafa Benitez sit above the former England manager in FourFourTwo’s eyes.

Greatest managers ever: 40-31

40. Jill Ellis

39. Luiz Felipe Scolari

38. Udo Lattek

37. Guus Hiddink

36. Zinedine Zidane

35. Bill Nicholson

34. Viktor Maslov

33. Kenny Dalglish

32. Jupp Heynckes

31. Helmut Schon

After becoming the first coach in history to win three consecutive Champions League titles, Zinedine Zidane is ranked as the 36th best manager of all time.

Jill Ellis led the United States to victory at the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cups and makes the top 40.

Greatest managers ever: 30-21

30. Jock Stein

29. Jurgen Klopp

28. Jose Villalonga

27. Mario Zagallo

26. Alf Ramsey

25. Herbert Chapman

24. Fabio Capello

23. Arsene Wenger

22. Bob Paisley

21. Bela Guttmann

Liverpool hero Jurgen Klopp was ranked 29th when FourFourTwo published their top 100 list in 2020. Give it a few more years and the revered German coach will certainly be pushing towards the top 20, if not the top 10.

Sir Alf Ramsey is, of course, the man who led England to World Cup glory back in 1966.

The late English coach is ranked just behind a host of legendary names including Herbert Chapman, Arsene Wenger and Bob Paisley.

Greatest managers ever: 20-11

20. Louis van Gaal

19. Nereo Rocco

18. Carlo Ancelotti

17. Ottmar Hitzfeld

16. Miguel Munoz

15. Vicente del Bosque

14. Giovanni Trapattoni

13. Marcelo Lippi

12. Jose Mourinho

11. Brian Clough

Jose Mourinho won’t be impressed to find himself outside the top 10, although the Portuguese’s stock has fallen even further since 2020.

Similarly, the late Brian Clough would no doubt have plenty to say after being omitted from FourFourTwo’s top 10.

Greatest managers ever: 10-1

10. Valeriy Lobanovskyi

9. Ernst Happel

8. Helenio Herrera

7. Matt Busby

6. Arrigo Sacchi

5. Pep Guardiola

4. Bill Shankly

3. Johan Cruyff

2. Rinus Michels

1. Alex Ferguson

All of these coaches are contenders for the title of greatest manager of all time.

However, it’s Ferguson who took the crown thanks to his extraordinary spell with Man Utd.

The Scot finished ahead of Pep Guardiola, Bill Shankly, Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels to take top spot.

Congratulations, Sir Alex - and many happy returns on your 80th birthday!

Enter Giveaway

Man Utd 3-1 Burnley - Reaction (Football Terrace)

Can you get full marks on our Sir Alex Ferguson quiz?

1 of 20 Where was Ferguson born? Glasgow Aberdeen Inverness Edinburgh

News Now - Sport News