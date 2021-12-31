Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Legendary former WWE commentator Jim Ross made an emotional return to AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night after it was revealed that he had beaten cancer.

It was a return that was full of emotion, joy and relief all rolled into one and was near enough the perfect way to see out 2021.

The 69-year-old commentator announced a couple of months ago that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer and was therefore taking a break from his broadcasting role at All Elite Wrestling.

However, as of this week, his radiation treatment had been completed and he was therefore cleared to return to the role he started back in April 2019.

Before the AEW Dynamite event, Ross posted to Twitter to announce the news that his fans were wanting to hear.

The tweet read: “I’m CANCER FREE! We did it!” along with a picture of his ankle where the treatment had taken place.

Jim Ross was given a hero’s welcome at AEW Dynamite at the beginning of the event in what was an extremely emotional moment in the world of wrestling entertainment.

Many people, including co-workers and fans, took to Twitter to congratulate the veteran broadcaster.

AEW’s Dax Harwood tweeted: "Hell yeah. 'Tougher than a $2 steak' never meant more than right now."

A famous catchphrase of Jim Ross' throughout his legendary broadcasting career.

Another AEW wrestler Serena Deeb posted: "Survivor. Greatest of all time... Welcome back."

The broadcaster made a name for himself in WWE, where he served as an iconic commentator for 20 years, eventually retiring from the company back in 2013.

He was even inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

It is great to see him back doing what he loves and even greater seeing him beat cancer!

