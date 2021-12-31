Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Happy New Year from everyone at GIVEMESPORT.

If you're reading this, you've survived another tough year. Okay, it wasn't anywhere near as bad as the sh*tshow that was 2020.

In fact, 2021 gave plenty back to us - especially when it comes to sport.

After cancellations left, right and centre in the previous year, 2021 saw plenty of big events go ahead - albeit one year later than planned.

Euro 2020 was played across the continent and it was well worth the wait. But it ended in despair for English fans as they lost to Italy in the final on penalties.

Then the Olympics in Tokyo also took place after a one-year postponement.

Recently, we witnessed the incredible Formula 1 finale of Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen - a climax that will be talked about for many years to come. Meanwhile, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder took part in one of the greatest heavyweight fights we've seen in a very long time.

In American Football, Tom Brady won his SEVENTH Super Bowl to cement his status as the sport's GOAT. Emma Raducanu did the unthinkable and ended Britain's 44-year wait for a women's Grand Slam as the 18-year-old won the US Open.

And that doesn't even touch the surface.

But how much do you remember from an incredible year of sport?

Well, we're going to put your knowledge to the test with 20 questions about sport in 2021.

The scoring system can be found below:

0-4: Do you live under a rock?

5-9: Are you really a sports fan?

10-14: Acceptable

15-19: You know your sport

20/20: Incredible

Good luck!

QUIZ: The Big Fat Sport Quiz of 2021

1 of 20 Who won the Top Scorer Award at Euro 2020? Patrik Schick Cristiano Ronaldo Harry Kane Ciro Immobile

