Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: PlayStation Confirm January 2022 Release Date

The latest update for Genshin Impact will be launched in January 2022, PlayStation have confirmed.

miHoYo are preparing to unleash their latest seismic patch into their open-world action-based battle game which has surged in popularity during 2021.

New characters will be up for grabs and a celebratory event will be held in-game with a new realm underneath Watatsumi Island - so there is plenty of new content for gamers to get stuck into.

Genshin releases these updates to not just bring about new content, but also to fix any bugs that could be causing issues.

In what was originally expected to be a February release date, fans of Genshin received an early New Year surprise as they are now receiving update 2.4 much sooner than expected.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update Release Date Confirmed

PlayStation confirmed the news on their official blog that the new update will be arriving on Wednesday 5th January 2022 and went into further detail regarding what is set to come in update 2.4.

"The bustling streets of Liyue will once again be lined with a variety of vendors and stalls, bringing a host of new festivities to those celebrating the holiday. You can try your hand at making sparkling fireworks or participate in the popular lantern riddle-guessing event.

"Among those rebuilding the Jade Chamber, you will meet our new characters Shenhe and Yun Jin, as well as many old friends in Liyue. Some also get a new look with the upcoming update.

"Travelers who’ve visited Watatsumi Island may have heard of an underwater nation that has been sealed away for thousands of years. Legend has it that the ancestors of the island lived here before moving to the surface under the leadership of Orobashi, the serpent god who was later slain at Yashiori Island. You can obtain the Key of the Moon-Bathed Deep with Shrine Maiden Tsuyuko and explore the ruins of an ancient civilization that is older than any other ruin you can see on land."

This is merely a snippet of what is to come which could reveal some truths about the world of Genshin Impact that may not have already been disclosed.

It will be interesting to see what miHoYo have in store for us.

