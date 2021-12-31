Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A FIFA 22 cheat has revealed an easy way to guarantee goals from corners.

With millions of players pitting themselves against each other every week on FIFA Ultimate Team, any advantage to help give them a boost over their opponents will be used and no one wants to be left behind.

FIFA 22 allows you to modify your tactics for corners and this is key to rapidly improving the success of set-pieces.

Being almost completely un-defendable, it takes only a couple of attempts to master the skill.

To use the cheat, just follow the instructions below:

1. Before a game, adjust your corner Custom Tactics to the lowest setting.

2. Now for the hardest part, win yourself a corner.

3. Call a player short and wait for them to get as close as possible.

4. You will notice another player lingering around the corner of the box.

5. Power up using the pass button and aim for the free man on the edge of the box.

6. Take a touch and cross the ball to the back post to find a player waiting there to head in.

The key to success with this tactic is timing. You must wait long enough for your player to reach the back post, but don’t wait too long as they will eventually be covered by a recovering defender.

AI defenders know where to position themselves for a corner by default, but the lack of attacking players in the box and crossing from a different angle seems to cause confusion at the back.

However, it is important to remember that this can just as easily happen to you, which can add a lot more stress and anger into the game.

EA Sports complete regular checks for bugs, cheats and glitches and could release an update or ’Patch’ to fix any issues, including a scenario where it is easy to score from corners, so you need to be quick if you want to use the tactic before it goes.

