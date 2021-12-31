The beautiful moment Sir Alex Ferguson saw his 'Happy 80th birthday' banner at Man Utd

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Happy birthday, Sir Alex Ferguson.

The greatest manager of all time turns the grand old age of 80 on New Year's Eve and we hope he has a fantastic birthday.

He certainly had a fantastic birthday eve.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

He was at Old Trafford to watch Manchester United beat Burnley 3-1 to move up to sixth in the table.

He was also treated to a birthday surprise by the home fans.

Before kick-off, fans in the Stretford End unfurled a banner that read ‘Happy 80th Sir Alex.’

And the Scottish manager clearly enjoyed it.

Images show Fergie getting his phone out to take a picture of the banner and then looking at it with a great big smile on his face.

What a beautiful moment.

Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League trophies at United during his legendary reign as manager having taken over back in 1986.

The Ultimate Sir Alex Ferguson quiz: How much do you know about the Man Utd legend?

1 of 20 Where was Ferguson born? Glasgow Aberdeen Inverness Edinburgh

Ferguson’s early birthday present was a comfortable victory for Ralf Rangnick’s side.

They were 3-0 ahead inside 35 minutes thanks to goals from Scott McTominay, a Ben Mee own goal and a Cristiano Ronaldo tap-in.

Aaron Lennon did pull a goal back for Burnley before half-time.

The victory takes United to sixth as they sit four points behind Arsenal in fourth with a game in hand.

Rangnick was happy with his side’s response after a disappointing 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Monday.

“In team sports it is always important you are convinced about what you are doing,” said Rangnick. “At Newcastle it was a difficult game for us, we were 1-0 down after seven minutes.

"They did well, we didn’t play well, especially in the first half. Therefore the reaction to what is happening on the pitch is the question. How do we react to this? Do we fight back, show them we are a team that believes in themselves, or do we shake our heads and wave our arms and help the other team and damage our own team?

“For me it was clear to tell them it is important we work and behave as a team and don’t show these kinds of side-effects on the pitch.”

Ronaldo & Man United Close The Gap! Manchester United 3-1 Burnley (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News