2021 was quite the year for football in England.

Manchester City romped - unchecked and unchallenged - to yet another Premier League title as the Pep Guardiola dynasty took another step towards immortality.

The much-maligned Mike Ashley era at Newcastle United finally came to an end as the Sports Direct kingpin sold his interests in the club to an über rich Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund.

Chelsea went all the way to Champions League glory, pipping Manchester City in Porto in yet another all-English European final.

On top of all of that, England came agonisingly close to finally ending their major international trophy drought, losing out to Italy on penalties on a tumultuous summer day at Wembley.

So, as we cast our eye back over the football happenings of the last year, it is probably safe to say that some fans will have fonder memories than others.

But just how well did your club perform in the context of the entire English footballing pyramid?

Well, thanks to some superb work from the folks over at experimental361.com we can answer that exact question.

Using a simple points-per-game system, Ben Mayhew was able to compile a league table of all 92 clubs currently in the system and it makes for very interesting reading.

While the top three holds no hidden surprises with Manchester City streaking ahead and Chelsea and Liverpool slotting in behind, the table does start to go a bit rogue after the top four.

Sunderland fans will be absolutely buzzing to see their beloved Black Cats way up in fifth while League 2 Sutton occupy a heady sixth.

Slotting in at seventh is Manchester United who were just about able to sneak in ahead of Oxford.

London clubs Queens Park Rangers and West Ham round out a fascinating top 10.

From then on in, the table may not make pleasant reading for some fans, especially those of a Premier League persuasion.

Tottenham could only manage 15th while Everton failed to make it into the top 60.

However, the ugliest reading will be for Newcastle and Burnley fans as the two top flight clubs prop up the table in 91st and 92nd respectively.

The Magpies have won just 8 games this year and will be desperate for a turn around in fortunes going into 2022.

With the new owners at the helm, it seems imperative that they find a way to survive the drop this season so they can go ahead and begin to build a side worthy of the name.

