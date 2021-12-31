FIFA 22 Pro Clubs: Best Meta Build To Make Overpowered Defender (RB/LB)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Pro Clubs is a great game mode played by many and we have revealed the most overpowered build for those who want to play as a fullback on their team.

Pro Clubs allows the FIFA community to create a club and play alongside their mates as one player on the team. The aim is to try and make it all the way to Division 1 from Division 10.

The defender in general might not be the most popular position in the game, but a lot play as full-backs if they have a lot of players on their team. As a full-back you can defend, but you can also have a huge influence in attacks as well.

Make sure you use this build as it is no doubt the best in the game and it fits the meta of FIFA 22 perfectly, so you will no doubt be taking a lot of your opportunities.

Best Meta Build To Make Overpowered FIFA 22 Pro Clubs Fullback

There is a lot to sort out when making your Pro Clubs build, including your Player Profile, the perks you want, and also the attributes. For this build you need to make sure you have a lot of skill points to unlock all the attributes.

Here is the best overpowered build for your defender:

Player Profile

Position: LWB

Height: 5 ft 6 Inches

Weight: 119 ILBS

Preferred Foot: Left

Perks

Physical Strength

Ball Winner

Precision

Attributes

Have a look at the images down below to see what attributes you should be spending your skill points on.

More skill points are obtained as you gain more XP and work your way up the levels in the FIFA 22 Pro Clubs.

Defending

Physical

Passing



Shooting

Pace

As you can see, a lot of the skill points are understandably used on defending pace and physical; however, this is one of the positions where points are spread across each category. This is due to the fact that you will be wanting to defend and attack as a fullback.

