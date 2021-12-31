Dying Light 2: UI Details Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Dying Light 2 have unveiled the UI enhancements that will be coming to the game on day one release.

While many fans have been plenty of gameplay footage and how the game will look, technical specifications have been kept secret until now with Techland going public about what enhancements have been made to the sequel.

They have understood that each player has their own preferences, especially when it comes to viewing menus and sidebars while playing the game, which the developers have taken note of.

Dying Light 2 was originally due to be released in 2021 but was delayed until February 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced game creators to work from home which halted the developmental procedures, causing Techland to postpone the laiunch.

That being said, it appears that they have made the most of it by offering up some HUD arrangements which could give players complete freedom to play Dying Light 2 in whatever way they like.

Dying Light 2 UI Details

Speaking on the latest episode of Dying 2 Know More on YouTube, Techland's UI producer Agata Sykula spoke about the UI enhancements in the game and how the HUD customisation will give players to play in their own style.

"User experience is all about finding the balance between maximising the fun that the game is giving to the players but also making it more immersive, especially when it comes to first-person gameplay," Sykula said.

When we are creating UI, it is most important for us to make this game as easy as possible to understand for the players. And this is why we gathered thousands of hours of recording from the playtest and gigabytes of data to help us find this perfect mix.

"It is challenging, of course. But after analysing all of those data, we find different profiles of our gamers. For example, there are those players who are more experienced in action games. For them, they prefer a more immersive experience so they would like to turn off every possible HUD element.

"But on the other hand, there are also those players that love information, and for them, every possible option that can be turned on is more informative."

You can watch the full episode, including the interview with Sykula, right here.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be released on Friday 4th February 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X & S, Microsoft Windows (PC), Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

