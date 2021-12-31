Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua is known for the speed of his hands and footwork in the boxing ring, but some old footage has resurfaced which sees him running 100 metres in just 11.53 seconds.

Competing on the British TV show ‘Superstars’, Joshua had to compete in sports he hadn’t taken part in before against fellow top athletes such as Mo Farah and Jonny and Alistair Brownlee, along with many others.

Joshua comprehensively beat the rest of his competitors in the sprint with Robbie Grabarz, a former high jumper, coming in second.

Few would argue that speed is what the London-born boxer is missing as he showed that, despite his big frame, he can move his feet incredibly fast.

However, that race happened nine years ago and most people would agree that he would have lost at least some speed and athleticism since that time.

Boxing pundits and fans alike have recently called into question the speed of Joshua in the ring and if he has the required level to continue fighting for world championships.

Having recently lost all of his belts to Oleksander Usyk in disappointing fashion, there was an obvious lack of stamina and speed needed to beat the Ukrainian and Joshua certainly paid the price.

Given that he was 22 when he won the sprint and Olympic gold, and at the peak of his physical prowess, it would be no surprise to anyone at the time if they were told that he would go on to become a two-time unified world heavyweight champion.

Unfortunately, not many would still believe you if you told them that he would go on to do the same again in the next nine years as he gets older and the rest of the heavyweights get younger and fitter.

Who knows if Joshua would win the sprint again, but he can retire knowing for a fact that he won a sprint race against many British Olympians.

