Romelu Lukaku is at the centre of controversy right now.

On Thursday evening, a provocative interview with the Belgian striker - which according to Matt Law was conducted around three weeks ago - was released and sparked chaotic scenes on social media.

Lukaku told Italian publication Sky Sport that he was unhappy with his current role at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel, while also revealing regret over leaving Inter Milan in a £98 million deal back in the summer.

Lukaku's Inter Milan regret

He said: "I think everything that happened last summer was not supposed to happen like this... how I left Inter, the way I left the club, how I communicated with Inter fans - this bothers me because it was not the right time.

"Now it's the right time to share my feelings. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart: I know I will return to Inter, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy, this is right moment to talk and let people know what really happened.

"I really hope from bottom of my heart to return to Inter not at the end of my career, but when I'm still at top level to win more together.

"I want apologise to the Inter fans, the timing of my words was wrong: what you did for me will remain forever."

It's clear Inter have a special place in Lukaku's heart, but would the fans welcome him back in the near future after his departure when the club were struggling financially?

Well, judging by a banner left by a group of supporters outside San Siro, the answer to that question appears to be 'no'.

Inter fans' message to Lukaku after interview

The message from Inter fans when translated reads: “It doesn't matter who runs away in the rain. It counts who stays in the storm. Bye Romelu."

Ouch...

Inter replaced Lukaku with veteran striker Edin Dzeko in the summer and the former Manchester City man is already a firm fan favourite in Milan.

The 35-year-old has already scored 11 goals and assisted a further five in all competitions so far this season, output that has helped Simone Inzaghi's impressive side establish a four point advantage at the top of the Serie A table.

Who needs Big Rom, eh?

