The Callisto Protocol is on its way and the common question regarding platform availability has arisen once more, this time for Xbox One.

Having originally been revealed during The Game Awards 2020, the game resembles closely to the Dead Space series with its co-creator and Sledgehammer Games founder Glen Schofield taking developmental control.

It has been marketed as "the most terrifying game on next-gen platforms", as the upcoming third-person survival horror title aims to scare the life out of gamers.

This indicates that PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X & S and high-spec Microsoft Windows (PC) platforms are the targets as far as game design is concerned. However, these new consoles have been hard to come by during 2020 and 2021 with many still playing on Xbox One.

Because of this, those players do not want to get left behind in the mist and are hoping to play The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One. But the question is, will it be possible?

Will The Callisto Protocol be Available for Xbox One?

Sadly for Xbox One players, there appear to be no plans for The Callisto Protocol to be released for the Xbox One as the emphasis looks like it will be entirely on next-gen platforms.

Schofield has stated that he aims to take full advantage of new lighting techniques and 3D audio systems, with the help of haptic feedback that is currently on PlayStation 5, to provide the most immersive horror game imaginable.

These features are not available on Xbox One and therefore it looks like Striking Distance Studios, the developers, are not focusing their efforts on previous-gen devices.

Of course, this stance could change at any time from now until the game's launch later in the year. If their direction alters, then we will update this article and bring you the latest regarding platform availability in the coming days, weeks and months ahead.

