Nia Jax talks reason behind WWE release & rumoured return in eye-opening Q&A

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As we head into 2022, there are a number of wrestlers who won't be continuing their journey as part of the WWE roster.

After WrestleMania 37, the company started revealing those who had been released, and continued with the announcements of multiple more cuts into the following months.

Several high profile female wrestlers were named amongst those who have been let go by WWE — one being the former Raw women's champion Nia Jax.

The Australian, whose real name is Savelina Fanene, was most recognised for her iconic on-screen partnership with Shayna Baszler.

The two held the Women's Tag Team Championship title twice — defeating Bayley and Sasha Banks for the first, followed by a victory over Asuka and Charlotte Flair in January this year.

The alliance came to an end just before Jax was released by the company. Baszler turned on her long-standing teammate just before she was moved to SmackDown during the WWE Draft.

Jax recently took to social media to give fans the opportunity to ask their burning questions over her career with WWE and her plans for life outside of the ring.

She hosted a Q&A in a multi-slide Instagram story. Here's what the 37-year-old was asked, and more importantly, what her responses were.

Jax gave some insight into her life away from the spotlight, providing tips on how she rejuvenates herself during mental blocks and revealing she has plans to start a business now she is no longer a professional wrestler.

Jax also provided a positive update on her rehabilitation following the devastating double ACL injury she suffered in 2019. She claimed the recovery is still a "work in progress" but she hasn't "felt this good in years."

Jax then reflected on her career with WWE and highlighted her favourite moment from the seven years she spent with the company. She also admitted she misses her partnership with Tamina, who is now in alliance with Natalya.

The hardest thing about leaving the world of wrestling was the "backstage shenanigans with my friends," the Australian wrote.

She then shared a hilarious clip of Baszler performing some karaoke after a fan asked whether The Queen of Spades was a better dancer than she lets on.

After being released, a lot of speculation surrounded WWE's decision, with a report claiming it was associated with Jax's vaccination status. However, the former red brand champion wrote on her Instagram that "budget cuts" was the reason cited for letting her go.

Supporters have since churned up the idea that a surprise return could be on the cards for Jax at Royal Rumble, but the star herself has denied any truth behind this. She posted a simple, one word answer to rubbish the "false" claims.

Despite the shock release, Jax stated she had "zero" regrets in her life and even teased a fan with the notion of setting up some meet and greets in the new year.

Tegan Nox, Ember Moon, Eva Marie, and Franky Monet are just a handful more women who were named on the WWE release list.

Former NXT champion Toni Storm is the latest to leave the company after she reportedly asked to be let go in a shock turn of events.

News Now - Sport News