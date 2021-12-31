Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The announcement of Warhammer 40K Space Marine excited many in the gaming community and we can reveal all the latest information around the release date for the game.

The Warhammer franchise has been massively successful across the gaming, book and board game world for decades now, and it looks to maintain its success for the foreseeable future.

The upcoming turn-based strategy and real-time tactics video game developed by Saber Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment is the second in this separate mini franchise and has excited the gaming community massively.

With this being the second in this saga, we hope to see the game follow the story of the some of the fan favourite characters in the first game.

Revealing the Release Date for Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2

The first question on all of the gaming community's lips was all about when the game will be released, and the reveal trailer got fans itching to play the game.

For now, those who want to play the game as soon as possible might not be happy, this is due to the fact that a release date has yet to be confirmed for the game, but we are expecting it to come out at some point in 2022.

Players will be delighted to know that the game will be available on Microsoft Windows. It will also be available on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S. With the next generation consoles getting involved, we should definitely be treated to a game with wonderful graphics.

The developers of any Warhammer game are great at creating a new story, so it will be very intriguing to see the story of Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2.

Over the next couple of months, the creators should start revealing more information around the game, including sneak previews and more.

Hopefully a release date will be revealed soon, and when it is, we will reveal the full release date as soon as we can.

