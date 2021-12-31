Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The year of 2021 is one that Robert Lewandowski will cherish forever.

Over the course of the last 12 months, the Bayern Munich striker has been arguably the best player in the world, scoring goals for fun at club level - 56 in total across all competitions to be exact.

In the eyes of many, Lewandowski should have won the 2021 Ballon d'Or, but that award ultimately went to Lionel Messi for a record seventh time following his exploits at the Copa America in the summer.

But in terms of output, Lewandowski well and truly outperformed the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

However, the Poland's record scorer doesn't top the standings in terms of goal and assist contributions combined for the whole of 2021.

Lewandowski's overall total of 62 is only good enough for second place in that regard over on Transfermarkt among players operating in one Europe's top five leagues.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Check out the top 40 in full here...

40. Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg) - 28

Games: 44

Goals: 19

Assists: 9

39. Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid) - 28

Games: 47

Goals: 21

Assists: 7

38. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 28

Games: 45

Goals: 22

Assists: 6

37. Jonathan David (Lille) - 28

Games: 52

Goals: 27

Assists: 1

36. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) - 29

Games: 44

Goals: 14

Assists: 15

35. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) - 29

Games: 56

Goals: 14

Assists: 15

34. Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) - 29

Games: 47

Goals: 16

Assists: 13

33. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) - 29

Games: 41

Goals: 18

Assists: 11

32. Gaetan Laborde (Rennes) - 29

Games: 46

Goals: 21

Assists: 8

31. Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) - 30

Games: 46

Goals: 13

Assists: 17

30. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) - 30

Games: 34

Goals: 18

Assists: 12

29. Phil Foden (Manchester City) - 30

Games: 52

Goals: 18

Assists: 12

28. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) - 30

Games: 46

Goals: 20

Assists: 10

27. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) - 31

Games: 51

Goals: 23

Assists: 8

26. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) - 32

Games: 42

Goals: 7

Assists: 25

25. Kevin Volland (AS Monaco) - 32

Games: 53

Goals: 19

Assists: 13

24. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) - 32

Games: 44

Goals: 22

Assists: 10

23. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) - 33

Games: 50

Goals: 19

Assists: 14

22. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) - 34

Games: 49

Goals: 20

Assists: 14

21. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) - 34

Games: 54

Goals: 21

Assists: 13

20. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) - 34

Games: 44

Goals: 22

Assists: 12

19. Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) - 35

Games: 52

Goals: 16

Assists: 19

18. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) - 36

Games: 49

Goals: 19

Assists: 17

17. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) - 36

Games: 46

Goals: 27

Assists: 9

16. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) - 37

Games: 53

Goals: 15

Assists: 22

15. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 37

Games: 58

Goals: 19

Assists: 18

14. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) - 37

Games: 53

Goals: 22

Assists: 15

13. Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco) - 37

Games: 54

Goals: 29

Assists: 8

12. Andre Silva (RB Leipzig) - 40

Games: 46

Goals: 27

Assists: 13

11. Duvan Zapata (Atalanta) - 41

Games: 52

Goals: 25

Assists: 16

10. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) - 41

Games: 51

Goals: 34

Assists: 7

9. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) - 41

Games: 47

Goals: 35

Assists: 6

8. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) - 45

Games: 42

Goals: 30

Assist: 15

7. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) - 46

Games: 49

Goals: 14

Assists: 32

6. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) - 48

Games: 45

Goals: 34

Assists: 14

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 48

Games: 53

Goals: 37

Assists: 11

4. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - 50

Games: 50

Goals: 38

Assists: 12

3. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 59

Games: 43

Goals: 43

Assists: 16

2. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 62

Games: 45

Goals: 56

Assists: 6

1. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - 65

Games: 53

Goals: 43

Assists: 22

Congratulations, Kylian!

Yet more proof that the Frenchman is a Ballon d'Or winner in the making, with his PSG colleague Messi comfortably ahead of eternal rival Ronaldo once again.

The ultimate football quiz of 2021

1 of 20 Cristiano Ronaldo and which other player scored five goals at Euro 2020? Romelu Lukaku Emil Forsberg Karim Benzema Patrik Schick

News Now - Sport News