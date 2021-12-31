Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 Update: Patch Notes, Fixes and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 Update is rapidly approaching and we have all the details you need to know around the patch notes and fixes that will be going live when this update is released.

Patch notes are crucial for any gamer enjoying this game as they reveal all the bugs fixed as well as all the new content and changes that have gone live.

The car game has been enjoyed by many since its release, and Forza is arguably the biggest racing game franchise available. It has been successful for well over a decade.

Forza Horizon 5 continues to add more content to the game yet, and it is arguably one of the best games in the franchise.

Patch Notes

For those who do not know, the Forza Horizon 5 Series updates are basically seasons in the game. These seasons bring about new cars, events, challenges and more and this addition has gone down massively well with the gaming community.

Patch Notes basically reveal everything that is coming in the update. This includes all the new content, as well as bug fixes, known issues, and nerfs and buffs.

The new Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 Update is due to go live on Sunday 9th January 2022, and because of this, the developers of the game are yet to release the patch notes.

This is pretty normal for games as developers like to reveal the patch notes around the date of the update going live.

With this in mind, we expect the patch notes to go live between Friday 7th January 2022 and Sunday 9th January 2022. When they are released, we will reveal them in full right here. Keep an eye on this page for all the latest updates.

Racing games are very fun, and with so much content available in Forza Horizon 5, this game is a must buy for anyone who enjoys racing.

The maps are great, and with the next generation graphics, it feels like you are racing in real life. Have you enjoyed the addition of Series in Forza so far? Let us know down below!

